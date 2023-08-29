Jamaican man dies after swim at Spotts Beach

(CNS) UPDATED Wednesday morning: The RCIPS says that the man who died on Monday, 28 August, after swimming in the sea off Spotts Beach in Prospect has now been identified by a family member as a 21-year-old Jamaican national who was living in the Cayman Islands. The police did not release his name.

According to a previous police report, onlookers called the emergency services around 4:40pm on Monday after the man had gone into the sea, swam away from the shore and then experienced difficulties in the water before he lost consciousness. He was taken out of the water by members of the public, who administered CPR.

The man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, where he was pronounced dead. He is the eighth person to lose their life in local waters this year.