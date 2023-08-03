GT man dies after passing out during swim

(CNS): A 65-year-old unidentified man from George Town died at the hospital Thursday morning after he was pulled out of the water by the fire service. The man had reportedly lost consciousness in the water off the shore of North Church Street, north of Arthur’s Way, where he had been swimming.

Around 8:15am, a call was made to 911 about the man being in difficulties, and the emergency services were dispatched. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

He is now the seventh person to lose his life this year in local waters.