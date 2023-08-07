Forecasters warn of stormy weather ahead

(CNS): As the Atlantic hurricane season enters its peak period, professional weather forecasters are warning that the next three months could produce some very bad weather. NOAA is expected to deliver its mid-season update on Thursday, but over the last week, the UK’s Met Office and meteorologists at Colorado State University have issued warnings that the warm Atlantic could fuel major storms in August, September and October.

The season has been relatively quiet so far, with just one hurricane and three named benign storms, but forecasters are warning that the record-breaking temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean could override the El Niño influence.

“Sea surface temperatures averaged across the tropical and subtropical Atlantic are at record warm levels,” hurricane researchers at CSU said in their mid-season update. “Normally El Niño reduces Atlantic hurricane activity, while an extremely warm Atlantic increases hurricane activity, so how these diametrically opposing factors interact will determine exactly how much activity occurs in 2023.”

With waters across the tropical and subtropical Atlantic near or at record levels across most of the basin, the likelihood of hurricanes increases. The experts at CSU are predicting that there will be 18 named storms and nine hurricanes, including the four that have formed so far. But given the conflicting signals between a likely moderate to strong El Niño and a much warmer Atlantic, they again stressed the continued uncertainty about the forecast.

“Our analog seasons exhibited a wide range of outcomes, from below normal seasons to hyperactive seasons,” said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science and lead author of the report. “This highlights the large uncertainty that exists with this outlook.”

Klotzbach told USA Today that while we’re about one-third of the way through the season, “we’ve got about 95% of seasonal activity to go from an historical perspective,” as he warned that the season could turn “hyper-active” in the coming months.

There are currently no storms in the Atlantic, and the US National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical systems to form over the next week.

The Cayman Islands Weather Service is forecasting partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder today. Temperatures are expected to rise to the low 90’s °F, with a heat index of 109°F. Winds will be east to northeast at five to ten knots. Seas will be slight, with wave heights of one to three feet.

A tropical wave over the Central Caribbean is expected to move over the Cayman area, supporting cloudiness and some showers from Tuesday night.