EIA implies low environmental impact for ReGen WTE

Artist’s rendition of the WTE facility

(CNS): Given the poor conditions and historical problems associated with the George Town dump and the lack of a proper landfill liner, the development of a waste-to-energy facility is likely to benefit rather than harm the natural marine and terrestrial resources in the area, according to the draft environmental impact assessment (EIA). Around 1.7 acres of mangrove and 33 acres of other vegetation will be lost but the scientists who authored the document said the project is unlikely to make things worse.

GHD, the authors of the Draft Environmental Statement for the ReGen project, stated that construction and operation of the integrated solid waste management system (ISWMS) are “expected to result in net, long-term environmental benefits compared to the unsustainable design and impacts to soil and groundwater quality of the current George Town Landfill”.

The entire document is now available (see links below) and, in anticipation of a final agreement in September, a public consultation period began on Friday. Members of the public have just over two more weeks to submit comments until the consultation period ends on midnight, 7 September. Dart, which is leading the consortium to transform Cayman’s rubbish problem, is also hosting three town hall meetings about the report next week.

The full draft document is 1,764 pages long and contains a plethora of technical information. But the key findings appear to indicate that the current situation at the dump is so bad that the rollout of the proposed facility will be an improvement with little negative impact on the environment.

The report notes an unlikely possibility of direct marine discharge of cooling water to the North Sound if alternatives prove not to be feasible. However with mitigation measures, this should not adversely impact the marine habitat, the scientists stated.

The EIA found that the contamination within the footprint of the proposed ReGen project is most likely associated with historic waste handling and disposal activities at the landfill. Potential contaminants located at various areas of the site include oil, metals, combustion products, asbestos, arsine gas, pesticides, paints and solvents, organic vapours and landfill/ground gases.

The authors said that the existing infrastructure at the George Town Landfill Facility (GTLF), comprising non-engineered landfill and ageing recycling and recovery facilities, does not meet the solid waste disposal and processing needs of the government’s National Solid Waste Management Strategy.

“The existing outdated waste management methodology and regime is impacting the environment and residents in the vicinity of GTLF,” they said. “Some of the more noticeable impacts in the vicinity are odour, visual, source of mosquitoes and other pests and toxic smoke plumes due to landfill fires.”

ReGen is described as a modern controlled mass burn facility that will convert combustible, non-recyclable waste to chemically inactive ash, reducing landfill needs by 90%. The heat emitted from the combustion of waste will be captured to produce electricity. The air pollution control and continuous emissions monitoring systems will ensure that it meets future standards, and does not pose an adverse effect on the environment.

The government has still not finalised its deal with Dart for this project and talks have gone on for more than five years. However, Dart began work remediating and capping a significant chunk of the original dump three years ago.