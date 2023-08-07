Dump deal talks roll on as deal still not finalised

Landfill on Grand Cayman

(CNS): Talks between Dart and the Cayman Islands Government over the waste-management project, ReGen, are continuing as another deadline passes, officials have confirmed. The date for the signing of the finalised contract for the waste-to-energy and recycling centre has been pushed back to the end of September, and the new project longstop date, when the works are completed and the facility is operational, is now 30 November. It is now 2,123 days since the Dart-led consortium won the bid to deal with Cayman’s garbage problem.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon from his sustainability ministry, Premier Wayne Panton said the two sides continue to make steady progress on the negotiations to finalise the deal, but the public-private partnership team had recently agreed to the new deadlines.

“As I have explained before, the project agreement signed in 2021 contained dozens of conditions that still needed to be negotiated and agreed,” the premier said. “Since that time, the joint project team has reduced the outstanding items down to a small number of items remaining to be addressed by the new financial close deadline.”

Panton claimed that the talks were “on a solid footing” towards concluding the negotiations and moving “from the procurement phase of the project to the implementation and construction phase”.

The premier said he wanted to “reiterate that the length of the project negotiations reflects both the complexity of the project and the project team’s desire to ensure this deal represents value for money for the people of the Cayman Islands”. Doing nothing was not an option, he added.

“But we also know that, for ReGen to truly be the future of sustainable waste management in the Cayman Islands, it needs to be affordable now and in the long term,” Panton stated. “These facilities represent a significant investment in the future well-being of our country and, as with all major project decisions, we are taking our fiscal responsibility seriously.”

The talks began in October 2017 and dragged on through the last Progressive-led administration. The preliminary deal was signed just weeks before the 2021 General Election, which paved the way for Dart to begin remediating a significant part of the landfill — located adjacent to its Camana Bay development — reducing the operational part of the dump.

Since then, the developer has also begun work on an environmental impact assessment. According to officials, the public consultation for the draft Environmental Statement is scheduled to launch this month, and public meetings are scheduled for later this month. However, there has been no progress on the wider project, such as the proposed composting element and the education campaign to begin reducing the amount of waste the country produces.

Dart Executive Director Cameron Graham said the consortium had continued to work in partnership with the government across all areas of the ReGen Project Agreement (PA) to ensure that the CIG had the information required to achieve financial close by 30 September.

“This unique project requires continual communication with project partners, contractors and inter-government agencies to ensure its successful development, and it is reassuring that all parties have remained aligned throughout the protracted negotiation process,” Graham said in the same press release. “With a clear pathway to financial close, we are excited to execute the PA and transition to the detailed design, construction and ultimately operation of ReGen that remains critically important infrastructure to the sustainable development of the Cayman Islands.”