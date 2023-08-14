Driver badly injured in single-car smash

Scene of the crash early Monday morning

(CNS): The driver of a black Chevrolet Trax is currently in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a traffic light pole at the junction of North Sound Road and Shedden Road. At around 2:00am Monday, emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, where people at the location had removed the injured driver from the SUV, which had been travelling south before it hit the pole.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance, where he is in a stable but serious condition.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed it or may have any other information is asked to contact 649-6254.