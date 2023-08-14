Driver badly injured in single-car smash
(CNS): The driver of a black Chevrolet Trax is currently in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a traffic light pole at the junction of North Sound Road and Shedden Road. At around 2:00am Monday, emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, where people at the location had removed the injured driver from the SUV, which had been travelling south before it hit the pole.
The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance, where he is in a stable but serious condition.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed it or may have any other information is asked to contact 649-6254.
Category: Local News
it was after 10:00pm, why didn’t the driver give Wayne a call ?
Them damned light poles. When will RCIPS get them under control?
Probably working late at the office. Nothing to see here.
Most drivers never seem to have had an issue with that pole.
Now then, given the time of the morning & circumstances, one would assume a toxicology test has been done on the driver?
Why do Caymanian vehicles flip upside down so much?
Because their parents taught them how to drive and their parents are from Jam rock.
The drivers here are absolutely insane. never a cop on the road. pray for our kids and family when driving here.