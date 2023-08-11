Cuban migrants give up on journey in Gun Bay

Migrant boat that passed Cayman Brac stops at Grand Cayman, 10 August

(CNS): A group of ten Cuban men who passed through Cayman Brac waters early Wednesday morning but had pressed on with their journey are now in the custody of Customs and Border Control on Grand Cayman. The group gave up on their voyage on Thursday when they came ashore in Gun Bay, East End, sometime after 6:00am.

Officials said the group of migrants will be processed in accordance with CBC protocols. With the recent change to the law, this means that any applications for asylum will be dealt with quickly, and the men could be deported in a matter of weeks.

This is the first group of migrants to land in the Cayman Islands since January.