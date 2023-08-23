CIG urges caution as more heavy rain expected

Flooding off Walkers Rd on Tuesday (from HMCI social media)

(CNS): Heavy rain and high winds are forecast to continue into the weekend, and residents are being asked to exercise caution when they are out and about over the coming days. Lightening struck the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands on the waterfront Tuesday, which caused a minor fire in a panel box and cut power to the guard house on the dock, illustrating the dangers of the stormy weather.

However, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service has said there is no sign that this is a developing tropical system. Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon said that while there are no concerns at present of a tropical storm in our area, the weather will continue to cause localised flooding in low-lying areas and on the roads.

“The National Roads Authority are working through the night to respond to problems as they are reported,” she said. “The public is requested to be cautious as you move around the roads. We also encourage everyone to stay tuned to official news sources including the National Weather Service and Hazard Management Cayman Islands.”

The current high tide is making normal drainage more difficult because the water table is high. The NRA has deployed all available assets to clear drains, including vacuum trucks in low-lying areas, and they will be working throughout this period to respond as needed. Non-essential civil service teams will be encouraged to work remotely to reduce traffic.

The stormy weather serves as a timely reminder that we are now in the middle of the hurricane season and residents should be prepared. While there are a number of storms across the Atlantic, they do not pose a direct threat to the Cayman Islands.

Acting CINWS Director General Kerry Powery said the weather service was paying close attention to the advisories from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center on all the active systems. “At present, these systems pose no threat to the Cayman Islands but the public can rest assured that the National Weather Service continues to monitor all tropical activity during the hurricane season,” he stated in an interview on CIGTV.

The public is encouraged to prioritise stocking and replenishing hurricane essentials from now through the remainder of the season. For a concise list of these items and other important hurricane-related information, visit caymanprepared.ky/hurricanes.