CICG rescues vessel stuck in lightning storm

CICG rescues vessel on Saturday (picture from CICG social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard has posted a video on its social media pages of a rescue in the North Sound at the weekend during a lightning storm. The CICG Operation Rescue Coordination Centre (ORCC) was notified by 911 on Saturday evening, 26 August, that a 15ft vessel with two people on board was experiencing difficulties east of the Rum Point Channel.

A coastguard vessel was deployed in response to the distress call, and the troubled boat was found about two miles east of the channel. The vessel and the two individuals aboard were safely transported to the Rackley Canal launching ramp.

“This incident highlights the importance of mariners diligently checking weather developments, as cells can be unpredictable, which can potentially lead to difficult situations for mariners,” the CICG said in the post.

They advised boaters to tune in to 107.9 FM to listen to the weather reports or to monitor VHF Channel 14 at 1000 HRS, 1430 HRS, and 2000 HRS. Boaters can also tune into HF 8291.0 KHz at 0900 HRS and 1400 HRS.

“Remember, practising safe boating procedures and staying informed about weather conditions are essential during hurricane season and throughout the year,” the CICG added.