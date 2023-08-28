Acting chief lands top post at MIISD

Tamara Ebanks

(CNS): Fourteen months after she began acting as chief officer for the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development, Tamara Ebanks has been appointed to the actual role. Officials said she secured the post following a “rigorous open recruitment process”, including a panel interview.

According to a press release, Ebanks has a wealth of experience and knowledge after more than two decades as a public servant. Throughout her career, she has worked in various ministries involving different subject areas, contributing significantly to the development and enhancement of their respective portfolios and departments.

Previous roles have included deputy chief officer in the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure, as well as in the Ministry of Commerce, Planning, and Infrastructure. She has also held roles within the Ministry of Financial Services, Commerce, and Environment. Her expertise includes the development of legislation, regulation and policy; finance and budget management; talent development and retention; and has served on key steering committees.

“Tamara Ebanks has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to public service throughout her career,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson. “Her promotion as chief officer is well deserved, and I am confident she will continue to perform at a very high level in her new post. She has a track record of accomplishment; during her brief tenure as acting chief officer, she presented to her minister the Identification Register Bill, the Cayman Islands Identification Card Bill, and the Financial Assistance Bill, all of which are landmark pieces of legislation.”

The DG also noted that she was also the deputy CO who established the Centre for Business Development.

“I look forward to working closely with her to advance the government’s strategic priorities and deliver positive outcomes for the people of the Cayman Islands,” Manderson added.

MIISD Minister André Ebanks offered his warm-hearted congratulations to Ebanks on the appointment.

“Her diligence, collaborative approach and steadfast support have been instrumental in driving the ministry’s success during her time as acting chief officer,” he said. “I look forward to working with her as we lead the ministry to bring about meaningful reforms that will benefit the Cayman Islands and its residents.”

Ebanks said she is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation within the ministry.

“MIISD is characterised by impressive energy, passion and dynamism that drive the entire team,” she said. “I am honoured to lead a group of professionals who are united in their ambitions to bring meaningful and measurable reforms to fruition in tandem with the elected government’s strategic priorities. It is my earnest hope and belief that we will continue to make significant progress for the benefit of all who live, work and do business in the Cayman Islands.”

Ebanks holds a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management with distinction from the University of Portsmouth and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology with Honours from York University. She also possesses numerous certifications that further enhance her qualifications for the role.

MIISD is responsible for a wide range of initiatives, including the reform and modernisation of the government’s delivery of financial assistance, the provision of social work services and support for adults with special needs, the development of a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, strategic investment, digital infrastructure and cyber safety, and the implementation of a digital identity programme.