WMO: July opens with hottest week on record

(CNS): Preliminary data from the World Meteorological Organization shows that the first week of July was the hottest week since records began in 1850, as the global warming that scientists have warned about for decades pushed up temperatures all over the world, even in Antarctica, which, despite being in the middle of winter, is seeing record low sea ice.

Last week’s sweltering temperatures followed the hottest June on record, with unprecedented sea surface temperatures around the globe, including in the Caribbean. Surface air temperature last month showed that it was the warmest June globally by a large margin of 0.53°C above average, according to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, with potentially devastating impacts on ecosystems and the environment.

The heatwave is a symptom of the far-reaching changes taking place on Earth as it moves into uncharted waters as a result of human-induced climate change. During the first week of July, daily global temperatures reached an unofficial record high multiple times, and all over the world, people struggled with the intense heat.

“The exceptional warmth in June and at the start of July occurred at the onset of the development of El Niño, which is expected to further fuel the heat both on land and in the oceans and lead to more extreme temperatures and marine heatwaves,” Prof. Christopher Hewitt, WMO Director of Climate Services, said in a press release. “We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024. This is worrying news for the planet.”

As people roast under the heat of the sun, there were some notable stand-out heat records, especially in the United States. While here in Cayman the heat index topped 100°F at times, in Phoenix, Arizona, there were eleven consecutive days with temperatures above 110°F, which is about five degrees above average for the area at this time of year.

Out at sea, WMO scientists said the record-high surface temperatures would come at a cost for fisheries and the ocean circulation in general, with knock-on effects on the climate. It is the whole ocean, not just the surface temperature, that is becoming warmer and absorbing energy that will remain there for hundreds of years.

Alarm bells are ringing especially loudly because of extremely high sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic. “The temperatures in the North Atlantic are unprecedented and of great concern. They are much higher than anything the models predicted, said Dr Michael Sparrow, head of WMO’s World Climate Research Department. “This will have a knock-on effect on ecosystems and fisheries and on our weather.”

The North Atlantic is a key driver of extreme weather, and as it warms, the likelihood of more hurricanes and tropical cyclones increases. Extreme marine heatwaves were observed in June around Ireland, the United Kingdom and in the Baltic Sea, according to the Copernicus Climate Change monthly report.

Meanwhile, El Niño, which is only just becoming established in the tropical Pacific, is expected to influence temperatures later in the year and into 2024. This means that the rest of 2023 is likely to be hotter than usual, and many meteorologists are already suggested that 2023 will be the hottest year on record so far.

Scientists are also very concerned about the declining Antarctic sea ice, which reached its lowest extent for June since satellite observations began, at 17% below average, breaking the previous June record by a substantial margin. Throughout the month, the daily Antarctic sea ice extent remained at unprecedented low values for the time of year.