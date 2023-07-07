Wendy’s fined over $125k for work permit breaches
(CNS): The local chain of a fast food franchise, Wendy’s, paid an administration fine last month of CI$125,325 to Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) after a raid earlier this year. Based on information submitted to WORC, an investigation was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Labour and Pensions, which found 14 counts of employing people outside the terms of their permits and one of making a false representation to WORC.
WORC Deputy Director of Compliance Mervin Manderson said it was a professional and efficient investigation, as he thanked those involved.
“The actions by the DLP officers played a pivotal role in the success of the investigation,” he said. “I encourage employers to ensure your staff have valid work permits and that their duties match the occupation on the permit that has been approved by WORC. We prefer to have compliant employers rather than having to levy such penalties on our local businesses; however, we will meet our obligations to bring justice to those who breach our Immigration rules,” Manderson added.
Complaints can be made to WORC by emailing worccomplaints@gov.ky or online by visiting www.WORC.ky.
Category: Crime, Immigration
This is the kind of thing people lose their franchise rights over…
Keep it coming, more shady businesses all over
Abuses can be found throughout Cayman.
From duty waivers to benefit certain businesses, to denying local workers in favor of cheap imported labor.
So shamefully it’s sinful!
Who owns the franchise?
Who is the owner of Wendy’s in Cayman?
When will they crack down on all these construction job sites that have loads of “subcontractors” who have work permits for everything from domestic, body man, car wash, gardener, baby sitter; you name it they are on the jobs.forget following any of the labor laws, pension or health; hell some do not even get paid for weeks. All this is killing legitimate businesses but guess no one cares.
All of the employees who were working outside of their work permits…were they fined or deported? They should be.
The employer and employee were complicit in this, both should be penalised.