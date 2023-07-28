UN chief warns of new ‘era of global boiling’

UN Secretary-general António Guterres

(CNS): Scientists are already certain that July will be the hottest month on record and might be the hottest month for more than 120,000 years. “We don’t have to wait for the end of the month to know this. Short of a mini-ice age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board,” UN Secretary-general António Guterres said at a press briefing in New York on Thursday. “Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning… The era of global boiling has arrived.”

Noting that the weather was consistent with predictions and repeated warnings, he added, “The only surprise is the speed of the change.”

July’s heat wave has seen thousands of tourists flee wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes, more have suffered baking heat across the US Southwest, where in Pheonix, Arizona, residents have experienced an unbelievable 25-day stretch of temperatures over 110°F. In northwest China, temperatures reached 126°F, breaking the national record.

The UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) have both said the month will be the hottest July, with a mean global temperature of 0.4°F warmer than July 2019, the former hottest in the 174-year global database. Scientists said the month was roughly 1.5°C more than the average. But these records may be broken in August as forecasters are predicting another very hot month. July follows the hottest June on record and saw hottest-day records fall multiple times at the beginning month.

In addition to air surface temperatures, since May, global average sea surface temperatures have been well above previously observed values for the time of the year, contributing to the exceptionally hot July.

C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said these record-breaking temperatures are part of the trend of drastic increases in global temperatures. “Anthropogenic emissions are ultimately the main driver of these rising temperatures,” he stated in a press release “July’s record is unlikely to remain isolated this year, C3S’ seasonal forecasts indicate that over land areas temperatures are likely to be well above average, exceeding the 80th percentile of climatology for the time of year.”

WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas said the extreme weather is the harsh reality of climate change and a foretaste of what is to come. “The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is more urgent than ever before. Climate action is not a luxury but a must,” he said.

Leipzig University climate scientist Karsten Haustein said in an analysis published Thursday that mankind “just lived through the warmest of any months over the last couple hundreds or thousands of years. We may have to go back all the way to the Eemian warm period (~120.000 years ago) to find similarly warm conditions. But since paleo temperature records… do not provide high enough temporal resolution, we cannot say with certainty that this July hasn’t been hotter during the peak of the current interglacial.”