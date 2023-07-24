Swimmer dies two days after being pulled from sea

(CNS): A 55-year-old man who was pulled out of the sea last Wednesday afternoon in West Bay and given CPR by a member of the public has died after two days in hospital. The man, who was a visitor to the Cayman Islands, was pulled out of the sea somewhere off Seven Mile Beach at about 3:25pm on 19 July.

He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for two days for an undisclosed injury sustained while he was in the water. The man is the seventh person to lose their life at sea here since the beginning of the year.