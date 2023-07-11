‘Road rage’ suspect charged with murder

Bryan Welcome (from social media)

(CNS): Bryan Welcome (41) appeared in court Tuesday charged with the murder of Omar Ryan in an alleged road rage incident on David Foster Drive on Sunday night. Welcome appeared via Zoom from the detention centre, represented by defence attorney Dennis Brady. The case was transmitted to the Grand Court and Welcome was remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Scott Wainwright gave no details about the case but said the incident had been caught on CCTV, as he handed the first batch of evidence disclosure in the case to the court for the defence.

Welcome, the owner of a local grocery business, is accused of deliberately running Ryan down and then running over him in his delivery van following a dispute between the two men.

Brady said he would be seeking a bail application and also asked the court for reporting restrictions. He complained that one local news outlet had posted pictures not just of his client but also his wife and had made prejudicial comments about the case. As a result, friends of the victim were threatening Welcome and his family, he said.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats declined to gag the press but told Brady to make an application to the Grand Court to address any specific complaints regarding the allegations he had made. Welcome is due to appear in the Grand Court on 21 July but the court gave leave for Brady to make a bail application before then.