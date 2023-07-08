RCIPS task force is tackling crime wave, Cabinet told

Cabinet meets with Police Commissioner Derek Bryne on Friday to discuss response to crime wave (click to enlarge)

(CNS): Cabinet members and Governor Jane Owen met with Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne on Friday to discuss the police response to the recent spike in crime, particularly armed robberies, and were told that the RCIPS plan of action is already underway with the deployment of a dedicated task force and targeted patrolling of high-risk areas. In a message to the community about the sharp rise in crime, Premier Wayne Panton said that the CoP “reassured the government” about the course of action by the RCIPS.

Byrne also told Cabinet that measures included maintaining police presence on the roads and active community patrols, though it was not clear from the premier’s message how that differed from normal police activity, or if patrolling of high-risk areas was a change in procedure. The makeup of the task force was also not shared, only that it was “dedicated to investigating leads and leveraging intelligence to apprehend suspects”.

Nevertheless, in his video message, Panton said that as a result of this active response by the RCIPS, four men were arrested this week and a second man was charged in regards to the recent armed bank robbery.

Echoing Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart’s message earlier on Friday, Panton said that the Pact Government fully supported both the RCIPS and Commissioner Byrne. However, while the PPM leader said on Thursday that if his party were in power they would provide more funding for the police, Panton said the police had “indicated they have the necessary resources at this time”.

However, PACT and the PPM are in agreement that assistance by members of the public is vital. “The greatest tool the police have in solving crime is the cooperation from the community it serves. It is incumbent on every resident to play their part as our police work to apprehend those responsible. Regrettably, we know it’s the actions of a few that have negatively impacted the well-being of our community,” Panton said.

Stressing the resolution of the government and the police in tackling crime and bringing the perpetrators to justice, he said the RCIPS was “following leads in the recent incidents”.

The premier assured residents of the Cayman Islands that “crime will not be tolerated nor will it become a norm” and said there was “a zero-tolerance approach” to crime, though he did not explain if that meant all crime, including traffic offences, and all people, no matter their position in society.

Touching on the connection between poverty and crime, he said, “Need is never a justification to commit a crime, but where there is a need, I am proud to lead a caring government that is heavily investing in social programmes to support our people.” It was not clear if this “need” included drug addiction and untreated mental health issues, and unlike McTaggart, the premier did not refer to the rehabilitation of offenders as a way of reducing crime.

He said that Cayman was “known for its peaceful and crime-free environment”. Urging people to share what they know about the recent crimes, he said, “We cannot allow a handful of criminals to change our way of life and global reputation.”