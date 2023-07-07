PPM: Brazen robberies must be stopped

Robbery at Burger King Thursday night

(CNS) UPDATED WITH POLICE REPORT 4:15pm: The RCIPS has now confirmed that there were two attempted armed robberies and one armed robbery on Thursday night. While there has still been no comment so far from the PACT Government, the opposition has released a statement about the current spike in this type of crime, in addition to their comments about crime in general released yesterday.

The police said the first attempted robbery happened shortly after 8:45pm at a restaurant in the Birch Tree Hill area, West Bay, which CNS understands was Domino’s Pizza. When the officers arrived at the scene, they were told that a man had tried to enter the restaurant through the main entrance door, but he was challenged by a staff member and a confrontation ensued. The suspect brandished what appeared to be a weapon concealed in a cloth, then fled the location on foot towards the rear of the property.

The suspect was about 5’7″, of brown complexion, and wearing black shoes, a black cap and a black hoodie with gloves on his hands. No physical injuries were reported.

Then shortly before 9:30pm the same night, there was an armed robbery at the McRuss convenience store on Eastern Avenue, George Town. Two men entered the store, both armed with handguns. One of them demanded money from a staff member and attempted to open a safe but was unsuccessful. The second man demanded money from the cashier. After the cash was handed over, both men made their escape in a blue Jeep Liberty that was parked outside the store.

The first man was described as about 5’5″, of brown complexion and wearing black shoes, black shorts, a black hoodie and a black mask. The second man was described as tall and of slim build, with a black complexion and wearing a hooded jacket with black pants and shoes, and a mask.

The third incident — the second unsuccessful robbery — also took place shortly after 9:30pm at a restaurant on North Church Street, George Town, which CNS understands was the Burger King. Police who responded were told that a blue Jeep Liberty, license plate #105476, had been parked outside the restaurant.

Two masked men, both carrying handguns, exited the vehicle and entered the restaurant but could not get into the area containing the cash registers. The men then saw a staff member outside the restaurant and demanded access. A confrontation ensued in which both offenders physically assaulted the staff member and then fled the location in the vehicle. The staff member sustained minor injuries to the head.

One of the men was about 5’7″, of heavy build and dark complexion. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with a picture of Bob Marley on the back, black shorts, black shoes, a mask covering his face and gloves. The second man is described as around 5’8″, of slim build and wearing black pants, white sneakers, a white hoodie, a mask covering his face and gloves.

“Last night, our entire community was again shocked by not one but three armed robbery attempts in one night. These brazen robberies must be stopped!” Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said in the latest statement from the PPM.

McTaggart said that he and Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew will be meeting with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne on Monday to discuss the community’s concerns. “We commit to doing all we can as Opposition leaders to help the RCIPS clamp down on those committing these crimes,” he said.

Noting that two of the attempts appear to have been unsuccessful, he said that “all three cases would have given any staff and customers at the business establishments a real scare. And given the number of messages myself and my colleagues in the opposition received, many people in our community were also alarmed.”

McTaggart repeated his earlier message about the urgent need to act to prevent “increasing serious crime spiral out of control”.

Nevertheless, the opposition leader expressed confidence in the CoP and RCIPS officers of all ranks, saying they are “professionals who put their lives on the line to keep us safe”. But he urged everyone in the community to assist the police in their efforts to prevent crime and arrest those culprits. “If you know something, you should say something,” he said.

The RCIPS said that officers are investigating all three incidents and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or who may have any information about the men involved to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.