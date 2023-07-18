Police seize loaded gun during weekend bust

(CNS): A 44-year-old Bodden Town man has been charged with the possession of an unlicensed, loaded gun and ammunition after a house on Pedro Castle Road in Savannah was searched Saturday morning. Police officers also recovered several packages of ganja and arrested a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man at the house.

The 44-year-old was formally charged yesterday and appeared in court Monday afternoon. He was remanded in custody until his expected return to court on 21 July.

The RCIPS said the other two men were granted bail as investigations continue.