Police round up robbery suspects

Police roadblock (from social media)

(CNS): The RCIPS has arrested four men believed to have been involved in the recent spike of armed robberies on Grand Cayman. In addition, the second suspect in the Scotiabank stick-up has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an imitation gun.

The other four men were arrested in police raids over the weekend. Officers investigating the series of robberies at gas stations, stores and restaurants arrested three men from George Town, aged 21, 22 and 29, and a 20-year-old man from Bodden Town.

All four have been released on police bail, pending charges for a range of offences, including robbery and drug-related offences.