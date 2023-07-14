Pensioners given access to more of their cash

(CNS): Pensioners in the private sector are being given access to more of their funds at retirement each year. The Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) has announced that the annual disbursement of funds under a Retirement Savings Arrangement (RSA) has increased by 9.5%, from $12,900 per year to $14,125.

The National Pensions Act permits members to access their pension benefits at retirement, either through an annuity or an RSA, and the amount a pensioner can withdraw annually is calculated according to their age and account value.

DLP Director Bennard Ebanks said that after consultation with the board, he was able to approve another increase in the pensions of seniors, who may need it to maintain their households. “As prices rise, we hope this increase helps to offset the Islands’ increased cost of living,” he added

According to the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO), inflation has risen by 6.6% since April 2022, when the RSA disbursement figure increased by 3.3%.

Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour said there was a misconception in the community that retired people can only withdraw $1,000 a month, but this isn’t true.

“The amount a person can withdraw is based on a calculation of their age and the amount in their account,” he stated. “I support this increase as it’s important that we take care of our seniors and those most vulnerable in our community. With access to a larger payment, we hope it makes them become more confident in supporting themselves. This is just one of government’s initiatives demonstrating its commitment to holistically evaluating pension matters.”

In the guidance notes issued by DLP, the age is defined as the age of the member at the start of the calendar year in which the payments are being made. A retired person can withdraw any amount up to the annual maximum based on their age and account value.

Pensioners also have the option of terminating the RSA and transferring their balance to an approved annuity, or if they are 89 years or older, they have the option of taking the full RSA account balance with a written notice of at least 60 days.

All applications received from 1 January 2023 and all approved RSAs are entitled to the new maximum figure, $14,125, at their next disbursement.

Since the new figure comes into effect on the 1 July, members who received their annual disbursement from 1 January to 30 June should be provided a subsequent payment for the difference between the new and previous RSA figure of $12,900 per annum.

Pensioners seeking more information about the new RSA increase should contact their pension plan administrators directly.