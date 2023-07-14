Pensioners given access to more of their cash
(CNS): Pensioners in the private sector are being given access to more of their funds at retirement each year. The Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) has announced that the annual disbursement of funds under a Retirement Savings Arrangement (RSA) has increased by 9.5%, from $12,900 per year to $14,125.
The National Pensions Act permits members to access their pension benefits at retirement, either through an annuity or an RSA, and the amount a pensioner can withdraw annually is calculated according to their age and account value.
DLP Director Bennard Ebanks said that after consultation with the board, he was able to approve another increase in the pensions of seniors, who may need it to maintain their households. “As prices rise, we hope this increase helps to offset the Islands’ increased cost of living,” he added
According to the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO), inflation has risen by 6.6% since April 2022, when the RSA disbursement figure increased by 3.3%.
Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour said there was a misconception in the community that retired people can only withdraw $1,000 a month, but this isn’t true.
“The amount a person can withdraw is based on a calculation of their age and the amount in their account,” he stated. “I support this increase as it’s important that we take care of our seniors and those most vulnerable in our community. With access to a larger payment, we hope it makes them become more confident in supporting themselves. This is just one of government’s initiatives demonstrating its commitment to holistically evaluating pension matters.”
In the guidance notes issued by DLP, the age is defined as the age of the member at the start of the calendar year in which the payments are being made. A retired person can withdraw any amount up to the annual maximum based on their age and account value.
Pensioners also have the option of terminating the RSA and transferring their balance to an approved annuity, or if they are 89 years or older, they have the option of taking the full RSA account balance with a written notice of at least 60 days.
All applications received from 1 January 2023 and all approved RSAs are entitled to the new maximum figure, $14,125, at their next disbursement.
Since the new figure comes into effect on the 1 July, members who received their annual disbursement from 1 January to 30 June should be provided a subsequent payment for the difference between the new and previous RSA figure of $12,900 per annum.
Pensioners seeking more information about the new RSA increase should contact their pension plan administrators directly.
Category: Business, Local News, Pensions
While the opportunity to again withdraw private pension funds seem positive on the surface, has anyone considered what is going to happen to these people later in life when their pension funds are severely depleted or empty?
With the statistics showing that people are living longer and given the health indicators of diabetes ,hypertension and cardiac problems in Caymanian society ,how are these people going to provide for or even contribute to their medical costs in such cases? And ,of equal importance ,what safeguards are in place to ensure that pension withdrawals are put to constructive use?
In my humble opinion, this is at best a harebrained schemed which will further sink the Caymanian government by placing an unsustainable debt burden on future political directorates. The Cayman Islands are already in a ‘debt spiral’ due to grossly underfunded public pension funds and an ever increasing national medical debt for local and overseas medical expenses.
As a former Minister responsible for pensions, I can state that it was not my understanding that pension funds were set up to be drawn down at the first sign of crisis and it is folly to let pensioners believe that this is the purpose of their investment. In many other jurisdictions this is the purpose of ‘Social Security or some other similar fund. I understand that Cayman cannot have a social security system since we have no direct taxation regime or any instrument designed for such a collection of funds.
We could however have , established some kind of cushioning mechanism for these contingencies had we ,established some kind of Sovereign Wealth Fund / Public Investment Fund years ago when I and my colleague in the Legiislative Assembly,now Parliament made such a suggestion . Instead of investigating that possibility we were made fun of as “defunct school teachers “and informed that the General Reserves were for such a purpose.
As a conscientious and responsible Caymanian ,it gives me no pleasure in seeing the situation come to this but I have to remark that the proposal for further raids on private pension funds are a bankrupt proposal, fraught with danger and in the long run will only contribute to the Cayman Islands becoming more of a welfare state.
It is becoming increasingly clear to me that the challenges facing the twenty-first century Cayman Islands are challenges for which we are not equipped .These islands cannot continue to be run as an ‘ad hocracy ‘with challenges being addressed as and when they appear.
Just give me my money in full, it is mine, do not why government or administrators have any say in my money now.
Could have trebled it by now!
14 thousand! Whoppers, let’s have a party .. not.
Why not a certain % of the total sum available, with the age of the person taken into account?
boy tha plenty money! knottt! lol
The assets in private pension plans belong to the retiree, not the government or administrators. Why is a government board metering out private household finances that have nothing to do with them? Reason enough for retired Caymanians to work out their plan Bs.
Good, cause weed not cheap these days.
I wish it was $12,900 per month but it is per year!
CNS: Sorry. It’s been corrected.
cayman pension system is a scam
Just means most people’s pension pots run out earlier in their retirement. I understand they need the money to meet expenses, but what happens when it’s all gone?
Exactly! I think this is short sighted. It may help a bit now but will just result in more pensioners becoming reliant on government handouts in the future.
Cross dat bridge when we get dere.
Same thing that happens now. #welfarestate