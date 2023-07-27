OfReg finally makes telecoms warn of outages

(CNS): More than six years after the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) was established and over three since the auditor general raised the alarm about its numerous failings, officials have confirmed new rules that require licensed telecommunications companies to notify customers of planned outages. They must also now submit detailed reports on why communications are down for both planned and unexpected cuts. Peter Gough, who has been the interim CEO of the beleaguered regulator for well over one year, said that OfReg was determined to put in place the necessary consumer protection measures.

The new rules include an enhanced reporting scheme. Telecom companies are now required to give OfReg all the details and causes of any unplanned outage and advance notice of those that are planned. Officials stated in a release that obligating licensees to report disruptions would help the public as well as critical facilities such as hospitals and emergency services.

The enhanced reports must include detailed information on the nature and cause of outages, such as a specific component failure, loss of power or a cyber attack. This level of detail is essential for OfReg to improve monitoring of the reliability, resiliency and security of Cayman’s communications infrastructure as well as consumer service standards, the regulator said.

Some rules have been in place for some time, but OfReg admitted that the reports did not provide the level of clarity on the breadth, frequency and impact that outages were having on consumers and networks. There was no obligation to notify customers, allowing a telephone company to shut down services without telling anyone who might be relying on the service.

Customers must now be notified and OfReg should get the details necessary to evaluate the licensees’ compliance and the resiliency of networks. It will then be better placed to protect Cayman’s critical national telecoms infrastructure.

Sonji Myles, OfReg’s executive director for the telecommunications sector, said it was essential to get this information to maintain and improve the infrastructure reliability. “It provides the basis for us to determine whether any outages or repeated outages justify regulatory interventions or industry cooperation initiatives to prevent the recurrence of similar outages,” he added.

Six years after the regulator was established to monitor these basic issues, Gough said the proper functioning of public communications infrastructure was critical for consumers.

“As the regulator, we are determined to put in place the necessary consumer protection measures. The new rules for the reporting of outages in the telecommunications sector are another tool that we will use to ensure consumers get the level and quality of service they deserve and pay for,” he added