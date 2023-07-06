Nightclub killer’s jail time cut by two years

Mason Bryan

(CNS): Mason Courtney Bryan (28)’s ten-year prison sentence for killing Recardo Lionel Pars (27) outside a nightclub complex at The Strand plaza during a fight has been cut to eight years after it was appealed. The Court of Appeal ruled this week that the provocation by the victim was substantial and Bryan’s response in the heat of the moment was not extreme.

Bryan had been attacked by Pars, his brother and other men outside Lillie’s in August 2020. He had been kicked and punched in the head many times by the men, according to witnesses and supported by CCTV evidence. At some point during the attack, Bryan got his hand on a knife that was on the floor, and he stabbed at least one of his attackers multiple times. Pars was fatally wounded and died at the hospital shortly afterwards.

Bryan was charged with murder, but the crown later accepted his plea to manslaughter. On 17 December, he was sentenced to ten years in jail as the judge accepted he had been provoked.

Despite this, during the appeal, his attorney, Jonathon Hughes, argued that the judge had still started his sentence too high, given the circumstances and the very significant level of provocation from Pars and his brother. While Bryan’s response was fatal, not only did he not mean to kill anyone, he didn’t even know which of his attackers he had stabbed as he lashed out to protect himself.

Bryan has said, “I did not even know which brother it was at the time or how many people I was being ganged by.” However, he had accepted that he had gone further than necessary to defend himself.

The appeal court judges agreed that the stabbing was brief and happened in the heat of the moment following an attack that lasted minutes, and, importantly, there was no intention to kill.

Suggesting that the judge could have started his sentencing exercise at a lower point, and after taking the admission and other mitigating as well as aggravating factors into account, they said a sentence of eight years was appropriate.

“Such a sentence would recognise the extent of provocation and that in the heat of the moment the Appellant, having picked up the knife, made use of it not intending in doing so to kill,” they stated as they cut the time Bryan will serve.

Having been in jail for four years, Bryan can now expect to be released from jail at the end of next year.