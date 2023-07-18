NCC chairman dies snorkelling

McFarlane Conolly

(CNS): McFarlane “Mac” Conolly (70), the chairman and original member of the National Conservation Council, died yesterday afternoon after getting into difficulties while snorkelling off Colliers Beach. The RCIPS said that officers were dispatched around 3:10pm following a report that someone was in distress on the shore off Austin Conolly Drive in East End.

McFarlane had been assisted back to shore by family and members of the public, who administered CPR until the emergency services arrived. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment said that they had been informed of his death, but out of respect for his family, were not issuing any public statements at this time, except that he would be missed by the community and all who knew him. “We at the DoE are saddened and shocked by the loss, and our thoughts are with his family at this time,” the spokesperson added.

McFarlane was a keen conservation who worked hard on the NCC since its inception in 2014 to do all he could to preserve the natural resources of the Cayman Islands. The retired former banker was also very active in the community, helping out other retirees.

He was well known for his honesty, integrity, approachability and non-judgemental personality, with a willingness to share his time and knowledge and a belief that everyone can make a positive difference to make the world a better place.