Mangrove conservation more critical than ever
(CNS): Month after month, wetlands are being lost across Grand Cayman paving the way for more and more development, despite the obvious and pressing need to stop removing them and, where possible, to start to replenish what has been lost. Though they were often seen in the past simply as a mosquito-breeding swamp, there is growing awareness that mangroves are, in fact, a critical ecosystem. However, this has not yet translated into the necessary blanket protections for this vital habitat.
Although mangroves are given protected status under the National Conservation Act, that legislation is subject to planning laws, a point noted by the Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie in a 2021 interview with CNS. “People misunderstand this. They think that the [species conservation] plan somehow allows the National Conservation Council to do more than the act can do,” she said.
This means that mangroves are protected where no planning approval exists, but once a landowner is cleared to develop a property, those wetlands lose their protected status. During just one meeting of the CPA in May, a small number of planning applications on the agenda placed over 140 acres of mangroves at risk.
Today, Wednesday 26 July, is World Mangrove Day and local conservation groups such as Amplify Cayman, Sustainable Cayman and the Mangrove Rangers are promoting awareness that, regardless of the right to develop, there is a huge need to preserve all of the Cayman Islands’ remaining mangrove habitat.
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, a globally renowned British-based non-profit organisation, has joined forces with Cayman’s local activists to raise awareness about the need to protect the mangroves here and challenge the government’s plans to push a road through the Central Mangrove Wetlands and a runway into the North Sound.
The local NPOs are urging everyone to sign the petition today and put democracy over destruction, as concern builds that the requisite environmental impact assessments will not be conducted before these destructive projects go ahead.
Mangroves are essential to a healthy future. As well as helping to protect us from storm surges, they provide a nursery for marine life, a habitat for a diverse range of birds and other creatures, and sequester significant amounts of carbon and even fuel more rain.
As the impact of climate change and a warming planet begins to take its toll, mangroves have a critical part to play in the mitigation of those negative impacts. Without them, the effects of the rising ocean, hotter, drier weather and the loss of biodiversity will make a bad situation worse.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Climate Change, Land Habitat, Science & Nature
I didn’t buy land to preserve it, I bought it to develop it. Happy to sell my piece of swamp to the activists though, otherwise shut up and don’t dictate to people what they can do with their land.
Where the f@#K is Wayne Panton????
April Fools??!
Yes we are!
What Mangroves?!?
I guess Honey Chile will be justifying mangrove destruction all the way to her bank account
I’m tired! All we are going to do it raise hell in the comments section a grin when the politicians come around with their handouts this Christmas. We get what we deserve, corrupt Government filled with idiots
Your government is rich. Just buy enough to save as a big eco park. Then stop agonizing over it all the time.
Let them eat mangroves
Chill Winston.
Generally.
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/greening-of-the-earth-mitigates-surface-warming
Specifically.
This greening-induced cooling effect was twenty-five times stronger than the warming effect caused by tropical deforestation.
Lol! It’s a nice thought but when you look at the caliber of MLA and how prevalent greed is on the island, you know its a pointless discussion. That’s despite Wayne talking about sustainability but to be truthful, he probably thinks sustainability is reheating leftovers.
You see green yet of minster of planning and his greedy hoard sees black asphalt and white marl roads and grey structures and finally orange and purple and brown bank notes in his wallet and bank account.
I could arrange your prose into a haiku.
There’s a phenomenal documentary Earth From Space everyone must watch. Especially those who believe they know it all. Especially school age children.
Everything on Planet Earth is interconnected. Mother Earth is very resilient, by design, as you’ll see, still its resilience is weakening.
The water temperature off the southern tip of Florida was a shocking 101 degrees for two days straight, which is the second highest observed temperature by metereologists.
Back in 2017, a Manatee Bay sensor picked up a 102 degree temperature in the bay.
Florida ocean temps surge to 100 degrees as mass coral bleaching event is found in some reefs
By Eric Zerkel, CNN
Updated 9:56 AM EDT, Wed July 26, 2023
https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/25/us/florida-ocean-heat-coral-bleaching-climate/index.html
Mangroves must be protected without saying, by default so to speak.
Don’t forget about marine plastic contribution in th global warming/
The plastics on the surface trap sunlight and make the ocean’s surface get hot, blocking the light and heat from getting into the in-depth ocean. The sea, in turn, absorbs the heat emitted and causes the ocean temperatures to rise to lead to ocean warming.
Climate : how marine plastic waste contributes to global warming https://www.theseacleaners.org/news/climate-how-marine-plastic-waste-contributes-to-global-warming/
All that plastic in the ocean is a climate change problem, too https://grist.org/science/all-that-plastic-in-the-ocean-is-a-climate-change-problem-too/
The fundamental links between climate change and marine plastic pollution https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969721054693
Not in jay Ebanks and Eric bush ministry not critical at all!
The Fed in the USA just raised interest rates another 25 points.
Cayman News Service should track how quickly the Cayman banks raise rates. Based on the past it will be tomorrow morning. While CNS should track how slowwwwwww the Cayman banks will raise term deposits. Based on the past they either won’t for this hike and maybe raise term deposit rates six months later a tiny tiny bit if the Fed raises another quarter point. Slimy weasels!
Blame CIMA who strictly regulate financial entities to prevent money laundering yet allow retail banks to commit daylight robbery on a daily basis.
Too much concrete!
The new road is literally going along the edge of it, not through it.
Tired of traffic and the painful narrow two lane trail through BT that clogs up the second someone rear ends another, almost daily.
We need another route East besides that single lane. Build the road.
The NRA’s Terms of Reference on the East-West Arterial Extension (Sections 2 & 3) has a section that notes that a road being constructed in the usual manner, even along the edge of the Central Mangrove Wetlands, will limit or eliminate the hydrology of the area, which will have disastrous impacts on the CMW and thusly ourselves. Further, we activists are NOT against the road – we are for sustainable solutions to the traffic crisis. There are alternatives to the location of the road, where it is not even near the wetlands (one alternative has been gazetted – BP40), and sustainable alternatives to address the traffic crisis, such as reformed public transport, school buses for all schools, staggered working hours, etc. If a road is to be built near the CMW, look to Miami and Louisiana for great examples of how to construct a road above wetlands (or bayous) – the engineering exists and we can’t feign ignorance. Activists are asking for alternatives to be implemented first, and that, if the road is constructed, it be built above (not through) the wetlands.
Greed is the root of all evil