Mangrove conservation more critical than ever

Photo courtesy of the Mangrove Rangers

(CNS): Month after month, wetlands are being lost across Grand Cayman paving the way for more and more development, despite the obvious and pressing need to stop removing them and, where possible, to start to replenish what has been lost. Though they were often seen in the past simply as a mosquito-breeding swamp, there is growing awareness that mangroves are, in fact, a critical ecosystem. However, this has not yet translated into the necessary blanket protections for this vital habitat.

Although mangroves are given protected status under the National Conservation Act, that legislation is subject to planning laws, a point noted by the Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie in a 2021 interview with CNS. “People misunderstand this. They think that the [species conservation] plan somehow allows the National Conservation Council to do more than the act can do,” she said.

This means that mangroves are protected where no planning approval exists, but once a landowner is cleared to develop a property, those wetlands lose their protected status. During just one meeting of the CPA in May, a small number of planning applications on the agenda placed over 140 acres of mangroves at risk.

Today, Wednesday 26 July, is World Mangrove Day and local conservation groups such as Amplify Cayman, Sustainable Cayman and the Mangrove Rangers are promoting awareness that, regardless of the right to develop, there is a huge need to preserve all of the Cayman Islands’ remaining mangrove habitat.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, a globally renowned British-based non-profit organisation, has joined forces with Cayman’s local activists to raise awareness about the need to protect the mangroves here and challenge the government’s plans to push a road through the Central Mangrove Wetlands and a runway into the North Sound.

The local NPOs are urging everyone to sign the petition today and put democracy over destruction, as concern builds that the requisite environmental impact assessments will not be conducted before these destructive projects go ahead.

Mangroves are essential to a healthy future. As well as helping to protect us from storm surges, they provide a nursery for marine life, a habitat for a diverse range of birds and other creatures, and sequester significant amounts of carbon and even fuel more rain.

As the impact of climate change and a warming planet begins to take its toll, mangroves have a critical part to play in the mitigation of those negative impacts. Without them, the effects of the rising ocean, hotter, drier weather and the loss of biodiversity will make a bad situation worse.