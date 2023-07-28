Local mortgage pain continues with rate hike

Scotiabank at Grand Harbour

(CNS): Local banks will be putting up their loan rates but, in line with the agreement made with the government last month, they will be waiting thirty days before increasing interest rates on home loans and mortgages. Nevertheless, with the cost of living already squeezing people to the bone, the one-month reprieve will offer very little against the current finical pain for most families.

The US Federal Reserve increased rates by 0.25% on Wednesday in its losing battle to get inflation down to 2%.

Officials said that indicators suggest that economic activity in the United States has been expanding at a moderate pace. “Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated,” they stated in a release about the rate increase.

Here in Cayman, mortgage and home loan interest rates will increase to around 8.5% on 25 August, allowing for the 30-day delay that the local banks agreed to following discussions with the premier about the impact the constant increases over the last two years are having on families.

Inflation is currently running at around 6%, which is far less than the high of 12% last year. However, it still means that prices are increasing, and with Cayman dependent on imports, we are also importing inflation. With no central bank or regulating authority setting interest rates, the local retail banks have largely so far implemented every rate hike rolled out in the US almost immediately.