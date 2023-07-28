Local mortgage pain continues with rate hike
(CNS): Local banks will be putting up their loan rates but, in line with the agreement made with the government last month, they will be waiting thirty days before increasing interest rates on home loans and mortgages. Nevertheless, with the cost of living already squeezing people to the bone, the one-month reprieve will offer very little against the current finical pain for most families.
The US Federal Reserve increased rates by 0.25% on Wednesday in its losing battle to get inflation down to 2%.
Officials said that indicators suggest that economic activity in the United States has been expanding at a moderate pace. “Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated,” they stated in a release about the rate increase.
Here in Cayman, mortgage and home loan interest rates will increase to around 8.5% on 25 August, allowing for the 30-day delay that the local banks agreed to following discussions with the premier about the impact the constant increases over the last two years are having on families.
Inflation is currently running at around 6%, which is far less than the high of 12% last year. However, it still means that prices are increasing, and with Cayman dependent on imports, we are also importing inflation. With no central bank or regulating authority setting interest rates, the local retail banks have largely so far implemented every rate hike rolled out in the US almost immediately.
Category: Banking & money, Business
Where are the politicians ensuring term deposit rates go up in line with mortgage rates? Legislation should be done to prevent these weasel banks from being Lightning fast at raising mortgage rates but slowwwww as heck for raising term deposit rates or I’d say more often they don’t even raise the term deposit rates. Just another example of Caymanians and expats getting shafted.
cig 30 day plan is laughable,,,,welcome to wonderland.
all due to to the nonsensical over-reaction to covid.
we are paying the price for shutting down the world economy and then giving everyone free money.
Mortgage and credit card debt is USD denominated in these here parts. Nothing would be more destabilizing than attempting to float the KYD with MPs that don’t grasp the currency peg, USD central bank policy, and against >$2.1bln in undeclared off-balancesheet government liabilities. We would be re-risked to BBB or lower in a fingersnap.
This just in: Cayman Dollar pegged to USD!
Has the interest increased in my savings account yet? No, didn’t think so.
So why charge 2% more than US banks? Also wondering where that 6% inflation figure came from. Seems more like 15%.
My mortgage started at $1,200 in 2021, it’s now $1900… My CUC bill used to be $200, it’s now $500…
In the meantime, my salary has not changed by a single penny.
I live where you vacay. Smh.
Won’t affect the bigwigs in CIG on their inflated salaries, expense accounts and associated perks and backhanders. As per usual, it’s the ordinary folk who get stiffed.