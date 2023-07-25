Local civil servants take up key ministry posts

New DCO Danielle Roberts (left) with new SPAs Justin Hislop and Rolna-DaCosta

(CNS): The Ministry of Border Control and Labour has confirmed a new deputy chief officer and two senior policy officers. Danielle Roberts was confirmed as DCO in May, having been chosen over a dozen other Caymanians who applied for the senior job. Meanwhile, Rolna DaCosta and Justin Hislop have been appointed as senior policy officers.

All three of the local, public servants have a variety of experience from working across the government, according to a release from the ministry.

Roberts has worked for the Cayman Islands Government for sixteen years, starting in 2007 with the Ministry of Education, where she ran the Education Council Scholarship Programme. She moved on to managing policy development and renewal, drafting policies and writing Cabinet Notes and Papers, and developing education briefs, among other duties. Roberts has an MBA and various professional qualifications and is also the data protection leader for the ministry.

DaCosta joined the ministry this month from the Ministry of Financial Services. She has over eighteen years experience in various areas of public sector and financial services, including policy development, fund administration, and financial services regulation. She has a degree in management and marketing and has also completed various professional qualifications. DaCosta also played a key role in the recent development of key financial services legislation.

Hislop has been with the Ministry of Border Control and Labour for the past six years and was promoted from senior business analyst to senior policy officer in May. Hislop was instrumental in procuring the new Customs and Border Control (CBC) high-tech scanner used to inspect cargo containers, and recently assisted Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) in securing vendors to facilitate the training and development programmes. He has a degree in political science and various professional qualifications.

Chief Officer Wesley Howell said he was pleased to work with and lead such a strong team of talented Caymanians. “Each of them brings great experience and knowledge,” he said. “They are truly an asset to the civil service and will be an added complement to the ministry’s policy team.”