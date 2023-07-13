Increasing tenant density stirs up concerns

Hawkins Drive in Windsor Park after the yellow lines were added in July 2021

(CNS): RCIPS Community Officers have been working with the residents of Windsor Park to address community concerns about derelict vehicles, illegal parking, stray dogs, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour. Police said the increase in multi-tenant housing means more cars and very little parking, which is leading to headaches for residents. These issues have been causing friction in the area for some time.

RCIPS officers visited areas of concern and discussed parking violations, including obstructions, double parking and parking on sidewalks, and returned a few days later with enforcement officers from the Department of Environmental Health and tagged nine derelict vehicles for removal.

Police issued four tickets for parking violations and, with the support of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, issued another nine for other traffic offences. The officers also engaged with people about what is and is not permissible regarding parking in the area.

Police said one homeowner of a residence was in the process of adding additional parking spaces, which will help stop the illegal parking. However, this issue stems from the increase in residents in the area, as landlords squeeze in more and more tenants into properties.

As reported on CNS last October, landlords are cramming as many beds into their accommodation as they can in order to meet the huge demand for low-cost housing. As poorly paid workers struggle to find affordable accommodation, the resulting increasing density of communities is fueling social problems.

While conducting checks at the community park in the area, police also arrested one person for possession and consumption of controlled drugs, as well as attempting to supply ganja.

“Our officers will continue to carry out random checks in the area and work with the residents of the community, along with our partner agencies, to find the best ways to continue to address the issues which affect them,” said Superintendent Roje Williams.

“The police and our partners are aware of the changing nature of some of our communities in recent years. Windsor Park is a prime example, where an increase in multi-tenant housing means more cars at residences. As such, a balanced approach must be taken, where we consider the needs of all parts of the community when trying to find workable solutions. This is just one example of the work we do in the communities that we serve, and we will respond to any concerns brought to our attention,” he added.

Animal welfare officers from the Department of Agriculture also assisted the police in rounding up stray dogs, which were also said to be becoming a problem in the neighbourhood.