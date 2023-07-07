Gas leak caused Newlands house blast
(CNS): The forensic expert who examined the house that exploded in Newlands on 5 June has said that the source of the blast was a gas leak. A propane gas leak was suspected from the start as the cause of the explosion on Bayfield Crescent, in which one person was badly hurt, three others were injured and a family was left virtually destitute. Police said the investigations continue into the incident, though they had already ruled out any criminal cause.
Category: Local News
Da kaboomz
The various photos indicate an explosive source inside the house. Propane leaks inside a house which are ignited produce a flash — often a very dangerous one — but because the expanding gas force isn’t contained, it doesn’t “explode”.
Unless they were fool enough to keep the propane tank near the middle of the house, something else was going on inside that house.
cut back on the beans.
No it didn’t.
If I remember correctly, the Fuels Inspectorate (now part of OfReg) had developed, but never properly implemented, an inspection/licensing scheme to check propane systems annually. Because there was a fee (which would pay for inspectors and administration), this was opposed by propane installation companies because it would raise the cost of propane systems and hinder sales.
While I am in no way suggesting that what happened related to any quality of installation issues, as things wear out or leaks can develop over time in piping under pressure, I do wonder whether an annual inspection might have detected deficiencies and tagged the system inoperable until it could be repaired. I also think the homeowner, in retrospect, would gladly have paid $50-100 or whatever the proposed fee would be per year to not have their home explode and to deal with rebuilding and insurance discussions.
I hope this example spurs the regulator to do the right thing and revitalize the inspections scheme for all fixed-piping propane systems.
A bit off the topic, but I aways wonder if fire and elevators safety inspection are regularly conducted in Cayman’ hotels.
If so, I’d like to see the checklists – in fact it must be displayed by the hotels for the guests to see.
You don’t need an inspector to check a propane system for leaks. Just fill a small spray bottle with some tap water add some dish detergent. Spray this soap solution on all connections you’ve made and look for bubbles. If you can’t fix the leak at a connection then call a licensed gas fitter to fix it for you. Propane detectors are available in the USA for under $50, these are about the same size as a smoke detector. It might be good for propane companies to start selling these and mandatorily add them to all new installations.
What was the size of propane tank? What is the explosive power of 120 gallons propane? What was the blast radius? The experts must know that.
Did the tank explode? Don’t think so… Typically when theres a leak in piping a space/room fills with gas until ignited.
What was the size of the tank? If the neighbouring houses felt as if its foundations have shifted, there got to be a commercial size propane tank, not the standard household size.
From what I understand the Vapor exploded I’m assuming from the leak probably internally. I don’t recall hearing any tanks exploded although this needs confirmming.