Gas leak caused Newlands house blast

House in Newlands demolished by explosion (photo from social media)

(CNS): The forensic expert who examined the house that exploded in Newlands on 5 June has said that the source of the blast was a gas leak. A propane gas leak was suspected from the start as the cause of the explosion on Bayfield Crescent, in which one person was badly hurt, three others were injured and a family was left virtually destitute. Police said the investigations continue into the incident, though they had already ruled out any criminal cause.