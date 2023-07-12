Four groups behind robbery spike, say police

(CNS): Police believe there are at least four separate groups or individuals currently committing robberies in the Cayman Islands, and RCIPS officials told CNS that there is no evidence the people involved are from overseas or have international crime connections. There have been 30 robberies so far this year and twelve suspects have been arrested.

While the police are keeping an open mind on all of the cases, they have said there is nothing to suggest that there is any international involvement in the crime spike, despite concerns previously raised by officials that international organised crime has a hand in some of the offences being committed here, especially relating to illegal numbers.

However, this latest crime spike appears to be home-grown and police have begun rounding up a number of suspects, making eight arrests in just over a week.

On Tuesday, Premier Wayne Panton welcomed the news that the police had made more arrests of those believed to be responsible for the robberies. But he said that even though the arrests have reduced the number of offenders on the streets, the community must continue its open and honest dialogue with the RCIPS.

“As the safety of our people continues to remain paramount, and as we continue to improve plans to prevent further criminal activity and apprehend suspects, community cooperation is essential. We owe it to each other to be vigilant and speak up when we have relevant information,” the premier stated in another address to the country.

Panton stressed the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on crime and said the RCIPS has the full support of the Government. “With your help and cooperation, I am confident that we will continue to have a high degree of success in bringing perpetrators of crimes to justice. As has been said before, and I will reiterate here: let us ensure our Islands remain a peaceful, crime-free environment,” he added.

Yesterday, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart met with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, who assured him that the police are disrupting those committing the robberies, employing a dedicated task force and policing high-risk areas, as McTaggart had asked for last week.

In a statement issued Tuesday McTaggart, who criticised the government last week for its silence on the escalating crime, said, “It was good to finally hear from Premier Panton late Friday evening as he sought to calm public concerns regarding escalating serious crimes and confirm his government’s zero tolerance policy against crime. I trust that the premier will continue to monitor events in the coming weeks.”

Nevertheless, McTaggart also called on the government to consider some longer-term solutions, such as supporting individuals leaving prison with employment and housing, access to mental health care and addiction support services.

“We should focus on preventative measures to divert young people from gangs and criminal activities,” McTaggart stated. “All of these are directly within the purview of the government, and the premier must ensure that he includes sufficient resources in the coming budget… as well as more

funding to improve our CCTV capabilities and our ability to detect boats arriving with illegal drugs, guns and people.”

The opposition leader also said that the public must do their part as well. “If you know something, it is crucially important that you say something,” he said. “Now is the time to act if we are not to let the problem of increasing serious crime spiral out of control,” McTaggart added.