Fatal crash on Cayman Brac near PWD

(CNS): The driver of a Honda Fit died in the early hours of Saturday morning on Cayman Brac after a single-vehicle collision along Dennis Foster Drive in the vicinity of Public Works. According to the RCIPS, at around 2:00am the car, which was travelling eastbound, left the roadway and collided with a fence and a building. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is the sixth fatal road accident in the Cayman Islands so far this year and the first on Cayman Brac.

Accident reconstructionists from Grand Cayman are travelling to Cayman Brac this morning to assist with the investigation into the crash, police said. The roadway is still closed in the vicinity of the collision (as of 9:30am) as the scene is being processed. Anyone who lives in or needs to enter the area will be granted access.

Otherwise, westbound traffic travelling past the area is advised to take an alternate route via Ashton Reid Drive and Songbird Drive before turning back onto Dennis Foster Drive. Eastbound traffic is advised to travel via Heights Road and Captain Mabry Drive to Songbird Drive and Ashton Reid Drive.