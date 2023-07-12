Duty waivers extended for wealthy developer
(CNS): The wealthy developer behind the Watermark Cayman Residences, one of a series of luxury Seven Mile Beach condos, has been given an extension on the generous duty concession package for the project. Finance ministry officials told CNS that not all of the 100% waiver on over $8.2 million worth of materials had been used up, so the developer now has until March 2024 to continue benefiting from duty-free imports.
The concessions package is worth around $2.9 million on all construction materials and equipment that will directly benefit the developer, Fraser Wellon, who is now on the third tower in the series of luxury projects on Grand Cayman’s famous beach aimed at the world’s billionaires.
A protracted freedom of information request by CNS in 2020 about concessions such as duty and fee waivers given to developers during the last administration revealed that the Watermark was one of the projects that received a particularly generous waiver, even though the condos sell for many millions of dollars.
The project started late and was impacted by the COVID pandemic. But the concessions were due to end in February of this year after a previous extension to accommodate the late start. But the ten-storey luxury condo is still under construction and the ministry told CNS this week that the developer has almost CI$3 million worth of imports from the original concessions package that have not yet been imported or claimed.
As a result, Cabinet approved an extension to allow the developers to gain the full tax break for an additional year.
“The recent concession approval of CI$2.9 million was approved by Cabinet on 7 June,” the finance ministry stated in its response to our follow-up FOI request. “Cabinet granted a 100% waiver of import duties to Watermark Limited for up to CI$8.2 million on the importation of all construction materials and equipment for the development of The Watermark Limited project,” the officials added referring to the original deal.
The ministry said that the Department of Customs and Border Control had confirmed that as of 30 March this year, “of the CI$8.2 million concession, approximately CI$5.2 million in import duty was waived, with a balance of CI$2.9 million not utilized”. Cabinet then granted the approval for the balance of that concession to be extended.
The condos are currently selling for as much as US$25 million and it’s unclear how the local community will directly benefit from the project. It’s likely that most of the condos will be retained for the use of the wealthy non-residents who purchase them or be part of property portfolios for the rich and famous rather than become tourism accommodation.
It is also not clear what percentage of the workforce employed on the site during its development was Caymanian or if WORC checked to see if the developers were making an effort to source local staff or were using imported labour.
CNS also asked about the justification for the extension, given that the government’s current need for taxes and fees is greater than the need for jobs, but that part of our request was not addressed. However, the ministry did confirm that developers have the ability to request an extension on any existing concession deal.
Thought these guys were about sustainable development ? I don’t want to hear one more word about ppm did this or that from big mouth Sandra. This is classic emperors new clothes! That’s what unneh get bout independents going run tings! I swear you cannot make this stuff up. What a joke the PACT turned out to be!
Never been a better time to buy!
Duty waivers are one of the classic mechanisms of graft: our money is forfeited to developers who then pay back some to Cabinet in political bribes, consulting fees and gifted condos. Nobody can even remember what PACT stands for anymore.
Slap an ugly tax on that thing and make it all back. Almost on a level with FIN.
So we are fleeced by everything we import or purchase as normal people, and the rich get a pass?!
New colonation of the islands not by the UK, unless they are rich and joined by the rich from every corner of the world.
Fully enabled by Caymanians.
“Few places in Grand Cayman offer the expansive, open views of the Caribbean Sea like those seen from the top floor of The WaterColours condominiums.
To start, most places lack this elevation. On an island with an average altitude of six feet, it’s a luxury to take in the turquoise waters and white sand beaches from a 10th-story perspective.
Until recently, only this complex, a 2014 creation of luxury developer Fraser Wellon, and Kimpton Seafire Resort by the Dart group, the islands’ largest private landowner, had achieved such heights. That’s soon to change, but for now, this particular sea view, from the top-floor penthouse of the late Jamaican tourism mogul Ernest “Ernie” Smatt, remains one of Grand Cayman’s most elite.
The complex is just one of dozens of luxury condominiums that have filled in Grand Cayman’s vulnerable coastline over the past decade. During the COVID-19 crisis, construction of such projects has accelerated, exposing the local population to serious climate change threats in exchange for properties most Caymanians cannot aspire to own in a lifetime.”
https://periodismoinvestigativo.com/2022/01/cayman-foreign-investors-identity-crisis/
Need anymore proof that Cayman is gone?
The rich get richer, the poor get poorer. I’ve been hearing it all my life. It keeps getting worse as I go.
Good. We need more development on this island.
This must stop. The profit margins on these properties are tremendous and they should be taxed MORE to subsidize first time Caymanian home owners rather than the other way around. It is 2023 – these old school colonial economics must stop.