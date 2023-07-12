Duty waivers extended for wealthy developer

Watermark on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): The wealthy developer behind the Watermark Cayman Residences, one of a series of luxury Seven Mile Beach condos, has been given an extension on the generous duty concession package for the project. Finance ministry officials told CNS that not all of the 100% waiver on over $8.2 million worth of materials had been used up, so the developer now has until March 2024 to continue benefiting from duty-free imports.

The concessions package is worth around $2.9 million on all construction materials and equipment that will directly benefit the developer, Fraser Wellon, who is now on the third tower in the series of luxury projects on Grand Cayman’s famous beach aimed at the world’s billionaires.

A protracted freedom of information request by CNS in 2020 about concessions such as duty and fee waivers given to developers during the last administration revealed that the Watermark was one of the projects that received a particularly generous waiver, even though the condos sell for many millions of dollars.

The project started late and was impacted by the COVID pandemic. But the concessions were due to end in February of this year after a previous extension to accommodate the late start. But the ten-storey luxury condo is still under construction and the ministry told CNS this week that the developer has almost CI$3 million worth of imports from the original concessions package that have not yet been imported or claimed.

As a result, Cabinet approved an extension to allow the developers to gain the full tax break for an additional year.

“The recent concession approval of CI$2.9 million was approved by Cabinet on 7 June,” the finance ministry stated in its response to our follow-up FOI request. “Cabinet granted a 100% waiver of import duties to Watermark Limited for up to CI$8.2 million on the importation of all construction materials and equipment for the development of The Watermark Limited project,” the officials added referring to the original deal.

The ministry said that the Department of Customs and Border Control had confirmed that as of 30 March this year, “of the CI$8.2 million concession, approximately CI$5.2 million in import duty was waived, with a balance of CI$2.9 million not utilized”. Cabinet then granted the approval for the balance of that concession to be extended.

The condos are currently selling for as much as US$25 million and it’s unclear how the local community will directly benefit from the project. It’s likely that most of the condos will be retained for the use of the wealthy non-residents who purchase them or be part of property portfolios for the rich and famous rather than become tourism accommodation.

It is also not clear what percentage of the workforce employed on the site during its development was Caymanian or if WORC checked to see if the developers were making an effort to source local staff or were using imported labour.

CNS also asked about the justification for the extension, given that the government’s current need for taxes and fees is greater than the need for jobs, but that part of our request was not addressed. However, the ministry did confirm that developers have the ability to request an extension on any existing concession deal.