Driver jailed for 55 months for fatal text while driving

Jordan Telford (from social media)

(CNS): Jordan Telford (40) was handed a prison term of four years and five months on Friday after killing Shemiah Grant on North West Point Road in May 2021. Telford admitted to causing Grant’s death due to dangerous driving, as he was texting while navigating a bend. Telford swerved across the centre line and smashed into Grant, who was travelling in the opposite direction on a motorcycle.

As she handed down the relatively lengthy term, Justice Cheryll Richards noted a number of aggravating factors in the case, including Telford’s failure to look out for vulnerable road users.

She also noted that just 16 days before Telford caused this fatal collision, he had been fined for using his mobile phone behind the wheel. Phone records for that night show that he was messaging on his phone throughout the day while driving, and he already has more than a dozen other traffic offences and tickets.

In addition, Telford was driving without insurance. However, although he had been drinking at Maccabucca before the crash, a breathalyser test found that his alcohol levels were below the legal limit at that time.

As she delivered her ruling, Justice Richards spoke of the significant impact on Grant’s family, both emotionally and economically, as he was the father of two children and the family breadwinner.

She also noted some of the challenges that Telford is dealing with and ordered that he be provided with counselling while he serves his time.