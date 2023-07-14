CPA approves Dart’s $5M revamp of old Hyatt

Hyatt site (file photo)

(CNS): Almost 19 years since Hurricane Ivan severely damaged the old Hyatt Hotel and seven years since the Dart Group purchased the property, the Central Planning Authority has given the go-ahead for Dart to start work on the site. This first $5 million phase of the redevelopment includes a small hotel with lofty New York-style rooms, a restaurant, a pool and “creative workspaces”, which will be operated by Palm Sunrise Ltd.

The former owners of the hotel were engaged in a lengthy legal battle with their insurance company post-Ivan, leaving the hotel derelict.

According to the minutes for the 21 June CPA meeting, Dart representatives who presented the project explained that it would involve the renovation of three buildings on the southern part of the derelict site and include shops, offices and collaborative or creative workspaces for artists, designers and photographers.

In their submissions to planning, the Dart executives said that renovations to the two northern structures would be part of future phases.

“The first space to open will be the lobby building at the property’s entrance later this year,” they stated. “The amenities will be operated by Palm Sunrise as part of their portfolio of unique hospitality and lifestyle spaces in Grand Cayman… The project is expected to create new jobs in hospitality, wellness and property management.”

According to the minutes, Denis Murphy, Leonardo Mariotti and Alex Russell, who appeared for Dart, said they wanted to “reinvent the buildings to be best in class” with a mixture of traditional hospitality rooms and amenities and creative workspaces.

Already the country’s biggest land owner and developer, who owns several hotels and a significant slice of the tourism market, the Dart group wants to attract local and international clientele, including celebrities.

Mariotti, who is the General Manager of Palm Heights, said they have an eclectic clientele that doesn’t usually come to Cayman, such as celebrities who want the luxury tourist market, and this new project would meet the increasing demand for a different type of experience. The developers described fluid spaces that could be an office one week, an exercise studio the next and then maybe an art gallery for international artists to show their work.

They were unable to specify how this concept would work but said they would learn as the project went on. The first phase will have 16 hotel rooms and the second phase is expected to have more than 20. The developers plan to mix the old with the modern at the site, where they will use the existing frames of the old buildings. They also plan to build a footbridge over the Esterley Tibbetts Highway for phase two.

In the minutes, the CPA said that planning permission was granted as it complies with the Development and Planning Regulations (2022 Revision), and the board was of the view that the mix of retail, offices, hotel rooms and related facilities provided a balance of development that is consistent with planning legislation.

Since purchasing the property and closing the golf course, Dart has been in a legal battle with the owners at the adjacent Britannia condo community over the loss of access rights to facilities at the old Hyatt hotel, which had been packaged with the purchase of their homes. While the owners were successful in the courts in the first round, they lost in the Court of Appeal earlier this year.