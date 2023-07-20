Corrupt ex-cop guilty of helping killer

Courtney Alphanso Levy with his lawyer, Keith Myers

(CNS): A former auxiliary police officer has been found guilty of perverting, obstructing and defeating justice, as well as breach of trust, after he tried to help a murderer dodge justice for killing his own son. In court Wednesday, Justice Roger Chapple found that Courtney Alphanso Levy (46) had been “in league with Roger Bush for a dark purpose”.

Levy was on duty at the RCIPS Fairbanks Detention Centre in November 2019 when Roger Davard Bush was brought there after his arrest on the suspicion of murdering Shaquille Bush at the family home in Daisy Lane, West Bay. Nikkieta Ebanks, his long-time partner and the mother of his daughter, was brought to the centre at the same time under suspicion of assisting him after the murder.

Ebanks knew at the time that Bush had killed his son. Although she was afraid of the extremely violent man who abused her repeatedly, she had planned to tell the police what she knew. But moments before her interview, an officer she did not know delivered a message to her from the “boss man”.

Ebanks knew this referred to Bush, who was telling her through the messenger not to say anything to the police officers who were about to interview her but to “keep it down and make no comment”. She was already fearful of her abusive partner, but this threat from an officer she did not know added to those fears, as she realised that Bush’s previous indications that he controlled some police officers must be true.

As a result, she did as she was told and said nothing. It was not until some nine months later, when her fear of Bush exceeded her fear of the police, that she eventually went to the RCIPS and revealed what she knew about the killing. Bush was tried and found guilty of murder. During the trial, Ebanks’ testimony had included her encounter at the detention centre with Levy, who was later charged.

In addition to Ebanks’ account, the police had several pieces of supportive evidence. Levy had a number stored on his phone under the name “Bushy” that belonged to Roger Bush’s mother and which he was using at the time. This number appeared in the detention centre log. And immediately after Bush was released, Levy, who was off duty at the time, made a number of calls and exchanged text messages with this number.

Ebanks said that a month or so later, the officer who had delivered the threat met with Bush outside a George Town liquor store, an encounter that she felt was meant to further intimidate her into silence, especially after Bush told her the officer wanted to kill her because he did not trust her and thought she would talk. Soon after that, she received a FaceBook friend request from him, which was how she discovered the officer’s name.

As Justice Chapple read out the verdict in the Grand Court, he said that Ebanks’ evidence had been consistent throughout, while there were times when it was clear Levy was lying. At other times he came up with justifications for his behaviour at trial that he had not mentioned when he was arrested, having given a no-comment interview.

He said he found Ebanks’ evidence “credible and compelling” and that she had taken the courageous step to give evidence despite still being terrified of Bush.

There were a number of other factors that led the judge to conclude that Ebanks had nothing to gain by making her allegations up, and he said there would have been too many lucky coincidences supporting her narrative if it was not true. For example, she could not have known that Levy had Bush’s number in his phone or was sending him messages. And if she had lied about the encounter outside the liquor shop, she could not have known that Levy did not have an alibi.

Justice Chapple said he was sure that Levy was “Roger Bush’s willing messenger” and that he had “conveyed the instruction from the boss man”, knowing it would stop Ebanks from talking and obstruct justice. The judge said Levy was “complicit in preventing Bush from being prosecuted”, as he handed down his guilty verdict on both counts.

During the course of the trial, no motive was raised about why Levy had helped Bush. However, the judge ordered a social inquiry report, giving Levy a chance to admit his criminality in order to mitigate what is likely to be a prison sentence. He was bailed until September, when the judge will hear from both the crown and defence about the appropriate sentence.

During the case, Levy was represented by Keith Meyers and prosecuted by crown counsel Scott Wainwright.