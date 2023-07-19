CBC sees increase in ‘personal’ drug imports
(CNS): Customs and Border Control officers are seeing a significant increase in the number of passengers arriving at Owen Roberts International Airport with drugs in their pockets and in their bags. As the legalisation of ganja spreads across North America, travellers, including the rich and famous, seem unaware of the strict rules here on non-medicinal cannabis.
Earlier this month, US social influencer and model Gigi Hadid (28) arrived in the Cayman Islands on a small private jet with vapes and an undisclosed quantity of ganja in her luggage. She and her travelling companion, Leah Nicole McCarthy, also from the United States, were charged with possession and importation of drugs.
Both women were arrested and taken to the detention centre and bailed before they were charged and appeared in summary court last week. They pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000 with no convictions recorded.
But according to CBC Director Charles Clifford, this is becoming increasingly common. Speaking to CNS last week, he said that personal possession of drugs by people coming into the airport is increasing, especially cannabis vapes, gummies and psilocybin mushrooms.
Clifford said it’s mostly small amounts that people have acquired legally in various places in America and Canada and then forgotten about or they just assumed that they would be able to bring them in.
“We are now seeing the impact of the liberalisation of drug policies in other countries,” Clifford said. “But we have our own drug laws here, and we need to enforce them. There cannot be a double standard.”
He said that, as is the case with North American travellers bringing in guns or ammunition acquired legally there, Cayman must get the message out about our own drug laws. CBC is working with the IATA to come up with effective messaging that airlines can deliver to passengers about not carrying into Cayman drugs or weapons that would be legal in their home countries.
Clifford noted that all contraband that is seized uses up a lot of resources and distracts his officers from the criminal smuggling of larger quantities of drugs and can be very expensive. “We need to work on the messaging so we can reduce this type of smuggling,” he said, though clarified that the CBC will continue to seize illegal drugs without a prescription.
Clifford explained that CBC officers need to remain vigilant over the more dangerous drugs that are being imported, such as increasingly potent cannabis that is far stronger than the traditional ganja grown in the Caribbean. He also noted the emergence of fentanyl, which is not yet a major problem, but given its growing proliferation on the streets, it is a drug that the CBC is increasingly concerned about.
The rich will continue to go free
I think they should legalise it and place $100 a cigarette. It will pay off the medical bills government needs to pay each year when insurance companies refuse to pay.
The Customs Declaration Form specifically lists rizzlas…and even more bizarrely a tonic wine from Jamaica.
Pact needs to go.
Fast-tracked secretly through our Courts, with no convictions recorded, just a slap on the wrist, no big thing, a small fine, welcome back anytime Gigi, we apologise for the inconvenience.
But if a resident gets caught like this… the case is dragged out publicly over 3 years by the DPP, the accused shamed, fired, and made out to be wicked. And the conviction is recorded, oh yes we make sure of that. Good luck with getting another job (except as an MP).
“There cannot be a double standard”, says Chuckie.
Lol.
What about people arriving with guns? Whatever happens to them?
Rich immunity clause.
Only people Gigi was hurting were the local dealers. End result was that she had to buy from them anyway.
It behooves me to say in this hour that Gigi should be doing several months of hard gulag time community service for this offensive crime. Americans in particular need to realize they’re arriving into a foreign country and need to comply with another country’s laws. God save the Queen!
Instagram:
CMR – 75K illiterate followers
Gigi – 79M followers
Who you think wins in the end?
Cannabis users in Cayman, ‘cuz there’s no way they’re going to get away with recording convictions for locals after letting a rich tourist get away with importing illicit substances and drug paraphernalia. Precedent set for this to be decriminalized.
cayman islands…an international laughing stock yet again.
especially for the wealthy who knows that that they have a free pass here
The penelzation of tourists who mistakenly carried in small amounts of Ganja may cause terrible damage to brand Cayman.
Millions of people around the world who saw the news story of the week, will now think of Cayman as the place that harasses tourists for an innocent mistake.
Next time they find a small amount of ganja, they should just dispose of it and move on. No need to waste public funds and give our tourism brand a bad rap.
If they want to show that Cayman is a law abiding nation,then how about go after the criminals who rule our streets of late.
Tourism gal has entered the chat
What a joke of a person Chickie is. He openly admits that larger quantities of drugs are being smuggled, and personal amounts are taking up his officers’ time. Still, as chief, he doesn’t focus the resources on the real criminals bringing in large quantities for sale. He would rather still lock up young Caymanians for possessing negligible amounts. These are the type of incompetent people running the country. Only worried about collecting a salary. Can’t see the forest for the trees!
Legalize it period
What they should do is put up signs at the airport offering amnesty for people who are willing to turn over the drugs upon arrival without prosecution.
Kind of like the way they ask you if you have any fruit when you arrive in the US. The whole thing is absurd anyway, but this might stop the time wasting for people who didn’t realise that marijuana is illegal here (unless you go to a doctor, complain of a minor ailment and get a prescription).
It truly is absurd that people can walk around here with impunity with cannabis while others are prosecuted for doing the same thing – they are being punished for not acquiring the product through the “approved” means.
Now that it’s legal across more and more of the US it seems pointless to keep up this charade.
There are now boxes before Immigration for you to dump contraband into without penalty.
If DoT can’t even be bothered to convince airlines that we are not “the Grand Cayman Islands”, or that paper Customs and Immigration forms have been replaced with RFID passport reading automated entry machines, and bigger family duty free allowances, then good luck Mr Clifford.
The owner/operators of Cayman’s FOB for private aviation have a responsibility to convey the inbound travel rules on pet quarantines, MRCU protocols, guns and drugs for every flight plan filed. Will CIAA be fining them?
Tourists should not be given special treatment!
I can’t take my MEDICAL Cannabis when I travel from Cayman.
A tiny fine to her, is a drop in the bucket. She should be at the very least have to “socially influence” everyone on why she was wrong, not bragging about missing a jail sentence.
Any of us entering the US with drugs would be in jail.
But will the Kenny & Rosa special terminal for rich and famous have a special room for the elite to partake in these types of activities?
The problem is the US does not depend on our $$$ for their economy to flourish, unlike us. It would be most beneficial to Cayman to legalize cannabis for recreational purposes.
What a total waste of time. Just legalize it.
Just legalize drugs and let people do what they want with their own bodies.
Glad all the criminals can have guns from the import of drugs. Legalize drugs and no more guns coming in.
Atleast legalize pepper spray, all criminals know people dont have a gun thats why theres so many robberies.
You the RICPS get paid enough to care?
All well and good but Mr Clifford needs explain why those responsible for importing dangerous drugs like Fentanyl are still out here on our streets importing and selling illegal drugs and guns and is being helped by certain Government people to continue to commit crime.
Ask Wayne, Alden, the Governor and the Lodge.
No doubt you will get a unified answer.
All that money for nothing.
Gorlock the Destroyer would do a better job.
Or we could just legalise…
Or we could just grow up and legalise it…
Got to recognize it..
“There cannot be a double standard.”
Whereas alcohol can be bought 7 days a week, can be overdosed on unlike cannabis, and is the leading cause of death on our roads, but I can’t legally grow a plant that I’ve been legally prescribed by a locally licensed doctor despite being promised to be able to do this by Julianna when she last campaigned..
apparent now why she claims to not be running again.
MONEY
Any luck catching the gun smugglers Chuckster? Or we just worried about the low hanging fruit as usual?
exactly why we should legalize as well. We allow for medical cannibas so let’s just get on with it already. Savings all around!
CI Government says, “There cannot be a double standard.”
Ok, so the next time a black boy is arrested for possessing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, he should receive the same $1,000 slap on the wrist and no conviction should appear on his record, rather than have his life destroyed by criminal conviction and incarceration.
There cannot be a double standard.
EXACTLY!
Precisely. Great comment.
Happens every day, whether you want to admit it or not. We literally have convicted drug dealers running our country.
Its about who has the better lawyer, or…who even has a lawyer…. The little Black boy cant afford a good lawyer…go figure!!!
I see a lot of little black boys that have a high powered daddy that can afford a great lawyer on this island. I don’t know what you’re talking about….
I agree completely! All of this nonsense policing of small amounts of a natural herb for personal use is ridiculous! And many of those prosecuting drinking copious amounts of alcohol regularly, and often then driving too and committing other abuses.