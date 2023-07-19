CBC sees increase in ‘personal’ drug imports

CBC Director Charles Clifford

(CNS): Customs and Border Control officers are seeing a significant increase in the number of passengers arriving at Owen Roberts International Airport with drugs in their pockets and in their bags. As the legalisation of ganja spreads across North America, travellers, including the rich and famous, seem unaware of the strict rules here on non-medicinal cannabis.

Earlier this month, US social influencer and model Gigi Hadid (28) arrived in the Cayman Islands on a small private jet with vapes and an undisclosed quantity of ganja in her luggage. She and her travelling companion, Leah Nicole McCarthy, also from the United States, were charged with possession and importation of drugs.

Both women were arrested and taken to the detention centre and bailed before they were charged and appeared in summary court last week. They pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000 with no convictions recorded.

But according to CBC Director Charles Clifford, this is becoming increasingly common. Speaking to CNS last week, he said that personal possession of drugs by people coming into the airport is increasing, especially cannabis vapes, gummies and psilocybin mushrooms.

Clifford said it’s mostly small amounts that people have acquired legally in various places in America and Canada and then forgotten about or they just assumed that they would be able to bring them in.

“We are now seeing the impact of the liberalisation of drug policies in other countries,” Clifford said. “But we have our own drug laws here, and we need to enforce them. There cannot be a double standard.”

He said that, as is the case with North American travellers bringing in guns or ammunition acquired legally there, Cayman must get the message out about our own drug laws. CBC is working with the IATA to come up with effective messaging that airlines can deliver to passengers about not carrying into Cayman drugs or weapons that would be legal in their home countries.

Clifford noted that all contraband that is seized uses up a lot of resources and distracts his officers from the criminal smuggling of larger quantities of drugs and can be very expensive. “We need to work on the messaging so we can reduce this type of smuggling,” he said, though clarified that the CBC will continue to seize illegal drugs without a prescription.

Clifford explained that CBC officers need to remain vigilant over the more dangerous drugs that are being imported, such as increasingly potent cannabis that is far stronger than the traditional ganja grown in the Caribbean. He also noted the emergence of fentanyl, which is not yet a major problem, but given its growing proliferation on the streets, it is a drug that the CBC is increasingly concerned about.