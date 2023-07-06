Cabinet greenlights order to limit plastic imports

Plastic Free Cayman volunteers

(CNS): During a meeting on 29 June, Cabinet approved the issuing of draft instructions for a prohibition order under the Customs and Border Control Act on importing some single-use plastics into Cayman. This was noted in the brief summary of the weekly meeting of the government’s inner circle, but the details of what will be banned have not yet been released.

At the start of last month, Premier and Sustainability Minister Wayne Panton revealed that a proposal to ban eight plastic items was expected to go before Cabinet. While this is expected to include things like bags, straws and styrofoam food containers, exactly what will be banned remains to be seen.

It is some four years since the previous administration formed a committee to look at a ban on single-use plastic in the Cayman Islands, which currently has no bans in place, despite a high level of local activism and the creation of Plastic Free Cayman more than six years ago and has since cleared around 90,000lbs of plastic from local beaches.

While the non-profit organisation was given a seat on the steering committee formed to work on the ban, there have been no meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the islands down in 2020. CNS understands that PFC has not been consulted since then or told which eight products the government is proposing to ban or restrict in the first instance.

While much of the plastic being cleaned is washing up from neighbouring islands or cruise ships, there is still a great deal of locally generated discarded plastic. A major concern is the bio-degraded micro plastics that get into the marine food chain.

While Cayman does recycle type 1 and 2 plastics, most other plastics — not just here but around the world — are not recycled. The second session of the UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution was held in Paris from 29 May to 2 June to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, by next year, which will be the world’s first global plastics treaty.

Since the 1950s, global plastic production has soared from a mere 2 million tonnes annually to over 400 million tonnes today, according to OECD estimates. Unless checked, economic and population growth is expected to cause the use of plastic to double in G20 countries over the next 25 years.

Even in the face of what is undoubtedly a plastic pollution crisis, talks have been plagued with delays. Most of the 180 states involved in the talks, including Mexico, Canada, New Zealand and most of Europe, are calling for equally binding global rules, which would provide some regulatory predictability.

Others, including the US, Russia and China, want a less ambitious voluntary system in which countries can pick and choose actions. Recycling and bans remain part of the solution, but many experts say that without limits on production, they will have limited effect.