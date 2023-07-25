Boss and workers fined after WORC raids

WORC Joint Operation in June

(CNS): Following several raids and inquiries throughout May and June by the Compliance and Enforcement Unit at Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, along with other enforcement agencies, more than ten people have been arrested and several more employers and employees are facing fines or are now under investigation for various breaches of the immigration law.

WORC Director Jeremy Scott said these necessary operations are continuing, as he thanked all those involved, including the other agencies who supported the raids and made sure the “arrests were made without incident”. This included the Department of Labour, the RCIPS and Customs and Border Control.

The first arrests in May, which followed a tip-off that an air-conditioning company was employing people illegally, resulted in a fine levied against two separate employers and two workers.

In mid-June, on-site inspections were conducted at beauty salons and a grocery store. One person was arrested during those raids and the case remains under investigation. Five audit letters that identified various breaches under the Labour Act and the Pensions Act were issued that require employers to provide specific information under labour and pension legislation. If that information isn’t submitted, the employer will be considered non-compliant with the law.

At the end of June, the authorities received another tip-off about people working illegally, this time relating to a business in the Eastern Districts. The police helicopter was deployed along with CBC officers due to a report that one of the workers had entered Cayman illegally. That operation resulted in five people being arrested for breaches of the immigration act, and both the employer and employees remain under investigation.

Concerns remain across the community about the suspected increase in the number of illegal workers currently being employed. The problem is commonly raised on social media forums and local phone-in shows, but WORC is urging people to contact them with their concerns about infractions of immigration and labour laws.