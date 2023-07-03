Armed men rob Savannah gas station

Rubis gas station in Savannah

(CNS): Armed robbers struck again on Friday, this time holding up the Rubis gas station in Savannah at around 10pm. Two men entered the store, one of them carrying a gun. The armed man stood guard at the door while his partner in crime jumped the counter and took an undisclosed sum of cash from the register.

The men fled the gas station on foot towards the church on Homestead Crescent.

Both of them were about 6′ tall, and both wore black hoodies and white gloves. The man with the firearm was wearing blue pants and the man who stole the money was wearing blue and white pants.

It is understood that no shots were fired and no one was hurt during the robbery, one of eight robberies in the last month. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.