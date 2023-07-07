Ag department gets into the business of beef

07/07/2023 | 15 Comments
Red Poll cattle imported from Jamaica to the Cayman Islands, Cayman News Service
Red Poll cattle imported from Jamaica

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is moving into the business of beef after importing 22 Red Poll cattle from Jamaica, which, after completing quarantine, will form the base herd for a breeding programme that will be managed by the Department of Agriculture. The goal is to increase local livestock numbers and improve local beef production.

The CIG has established a National Livestock Development Programme (NLDP), through which the three bulls and nineteen heifers were bought with public cash from the Cattle Breeder’s Society of Jamaica and airlifted here last month.

“We have prioritised agriculture and food security during the past two years because improving the well-being of Caymanians means ensuring that safe, nutritious food is accessible, available and affordable,” said Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks. “Importing these cattle will substantially increase domestic cattle production, improve overall cattle genetics, and reduce the need to import beef in the future.”

The publicly-funded NLDP is focused on developing local livestock to reduce imports of goats and to improve local cattle herds and beef quality. It is also aimed at implementing a breeding programme to rapidly enhance local genetics and modernise and improve the country’s livestock.

“Importing purebred cattle suited to local conditions is a more sustainable approach to improving domestic livestock and an important component of efforts to enhance local genetics, upgrade domestic herds and support important research,” said Acting Director of Agriculture Brian Crichlow. “These imported cattle are a significant step forward for government’s Cattle Breeding Programme and efforts to improve the domestic livestock sector.”

Using the imported cattle and the new Cattle Breeding Centre on Cayman Brac, the Department of Agriculture will establish a centre of excellence through which it will provide stud bull services, calves for sale and semen for artificial insemination.

Future plans include the development of a Livestock Breeding Centre on Grand Cayman, the introduction of embryo transfer technology and the training of team members in the Veterinary Service Unit at the Department of Agriculture to improve efficiency in animal breeding technology.

  1. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2023 at 3:11 pm

    Good looking cattle.

    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2023 at 3:09 pm

    The latest from Jay’s dumb idea machine. Jon Jon might loose his defending championship title at this rate.

    3
    1
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2023 at 2:39 pm

    beef has been linked to so many preventable diseases? why are u encouraging eating it? need more vegan in our diets…

    1
    2
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2023 at 1:45 pm

    bonkers beyond belief.
    pouring money into a product that is unhealthy, unnecessary and environmentally detrimental to cayman.
    welcome to wonderland.

    5
    14
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2023 at 12:51 pm

    Let’s increase the local cattle production while from the other side of our mouth we’ll say we’re a sustainable country fighting climate change!

    4
    8
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2023 at 12:46 pm

    Yay. Can’t wait to see them on their own on wasteland, with little shelter, with little water provision and seldom checks.

    8
    4
    Reply
  7. Cheese Face says:
    07/07/2023 at 12:01 pm

    Lets hope they don’t leave any of them locked up in a car or anything.

    6
    3
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2023 at 11:49 am

    make sure they test the feed and the fields for dioxins

    5
    2
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2023 at 9:52 am

    Wow! Great news and innovative thinking! Those are good looking beeves. I hope the funding for this project included several years of maintenance, ongoing health testing, vet treatment, power, feed and several folk to tend them.

    14
    3
    Reply

