Ag department gets into the business of beef

Red Poll cattle imported from Jamaica

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is moving into the business of beef after importing 22 Red Poll cattle from Jamaica, which, after completing quarantine, will form the base herd for a breeding programme that will be managed by the Department of Agriculture. The goal is to increase local livestock numbers and improve local beef production.

The CIG has established a National Livestock Development Programme (NLDP), through which the three bulls and nineteen heifers were bought with public cash from the Cattle Breeder’s Society of Jamaica and airlifted here last month.

“We have prioritised agriculture and food security during the past two years because improving the well-being of Caymanians means ensuring that safe, nutritious food is accessible, available and affordable,” said Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks. “Importing these cattle will substantially increase domestic cattle production, improve overall cattle genetics, and reduce the need to import beef in the future.”

The publicly-funded NLDP is focused on developing local livestock to reduce imports of goats and to improve local cattle herds and beef quality. It is also aimed at implementing a breeding programme to rapidly enhance local genetics and modernise and improve the country’s livestock.

“Importing purebred cattle suited to local conditions is a more sustainable approach to improving domestic livestock and an important component of efforts to enhance local genetics, upgrade domestic herds and support important research,” said Acting Director of Agriculture Brian Crichlow. “These imported cattle are a significant step forward for government’s Cattle Breeding Programme and efforts to improve the domestic livestock sector.”

Using the imported cattle and the new Cattle Breeding Centre on Cayman Brac, the Department of Agriculture will establish a centre of excellence through which it will provide stud bull services, calves for sale and semen for artificial insemination.

Future plans include the development of a Livestock Breeding Centre on Grand Cayman, the introduction of embryo transfer technology and the training of team members in the Veterinary Service Unit at the Department of Agriculture to improve efficiency in animal breeding technology.