‘Absolutely, definitely not guilty’ says Bush

McKeeva Bush as Speaker of the House in 2021

(CNS): McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) emphatically denied rape and sexual assault charges on Friday when he pleaded, “Absolutely, definitely not guilty” to both counts against him. After Bush answered the indictment on historic sexual offences in Grand Court, a jury trial was set for 6 November.

According to the charges, Bush is accused of raping and performing oral sex on an unnamed woman somewhere in the West Bay Road area, sometime between 1 January 1999 and 31 December 2000.

No other details of the allegations were revealed during Bush’s brief appearance.

The crown confirmed that there would be no application to join this case with the charges of indecent assault that Bush is also facing and is due to stand trial for in October.

Bush was bailed to return for trial.