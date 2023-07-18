80-year-old US visitor dies after West Bay swim

(CNS): An 80-year-old woman who was visiting Cayman from the United States was pronounced dead at the hospital last Thursday after swimming in West Bay. At around 10:00am, Emergency Medical Services received a call that the woman was in distress on the beach at Boggy Sands, where she had been swimming before getting into difficulty and losing consciousness.

She was helped ashore by family members, who administered CPR until the arrival of EMS. She was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where the doctor pronounced her death.