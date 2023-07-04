4 July was world’s hottest day on record… for now
(CNS): Tuesday, 4 July, was the hottest day in recorded history, with an average global air temperature of 62.9°F, breaking the previous record of 62.62°F set one day before on Monday, 3 July. After two back-to-back days of record-breaking heat, global experts are warning that this year’s hottest days are still to come.
The United States is suffering under an intense heat dome, and there is a heatwave in parts of China; temperatures in North Africa are reaching 122°F and the Antarctic, which is supposed to be in the middle of winter, is also far hotter than usual, all of which has combined to scorch the earth and offer a taste of what we can expect to see on a regular basis in future, as world leaders continue in their failure to address the climate crisis.
Scientists have said that the climate crisis is being accelerated by the El Niño weather pattern, which the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned this week had begun making it very likely the world temperature record will be broken again and possibly in a matter of days.
Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature
Roy, please let us know what PPM would do to reverse this warming trend if they were elected in office again.
You commenting on eryting else, how would PPM solve this?
Ah waiting……
Tin Foil hat material. Like the Covid hysteria.
Wow! Warmest day ON-RECORD! So what about the other 4.5bn years? 😂
Sod off, science denier
Oh dear, beyond stupid.
easiest thing the world could do is ban commercial meat production.
totally not required for dietry purposes
Your parents should have used condoms. You’re totally not required.
future for cayman:
beach erosion and frequent coastal flooding.
widespread loss of beaches
massive and constant influx of sargassum
yearly and numerous massive hurricanes in the carribean
any comment wayne???
we are past the tipping point….
and wayne continues to stick his head in the sand.
NASA LANCE FIRMS shows the patchwork of where fires are actively burning in last 24hrs, all the global wildfires and deforestation slash and burn programs that don’t grab headlines.
https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov
This is what animal agriculture looks like with 50 billion livestock to feed. Note DRC, Angola, Zambia where “fire season” peaks in August.
It is hot.
humans do contribute to the climate change by wanting more and bigger and faster things.
Is anyone studying the climate effect of plastic pollution of Earth’s rivers, lakes and oceans? If plastic is now in umbilical cords and mother’s milk, we’ve reached the point of no return…and who know what it does to the Earth’s atmosphere and oceans.
Atlantic and Pacific don’t mix.
We need to focus now on diet and reducing GHGE, as the outlook of breathing unfiltered, non-enriched air beyond 2100 slips away. Air, water, shelter, food, fuel, war, acid showers. Those will be the concerns of future generations. They’ll wish they had the leisure time to worry about drinking straws, while condemning those of us that focused energies on the wrong survival issues, even at the tipping point.
Yes it was, but until we figure out why The Atlantic and Pacific oceans don’t mix, we have no say in the alleged global warming.
Scientists do say it is density, salinity, temperature, BUT it doesn’t explain WHY mother nature created it this way. What is the grand design?
You lost everyone but science denying nimrods at “alleged”.
Revelation 16:8-9
New King James Version
Fourth Bowl: Men Are Scorched
8 Then the fourth angel poured out his bowl on the sun, and power was given to him to scorch men with fire. 9 And men were scorched with great heat, and they blasphemed the name of God who has power over these plagues; and they did not repent and give Him glory.
Oh will you just STFU with all the god crap.
Why? You’re allowed to speak but he doesn’t?
Stifleth thyself, o cranky heathen, thou.