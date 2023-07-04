4 July was world’s hottest day on record… for now

(CNS): Tuesday, 4 July, was the hottest day in recorded history, with an average global air temperature of 62.9°F, breaking the previous record of 62.62°F set one day before on Monday, 3 July. After two back-to-back days of record-breaking heat, global experts are warning that this year’s hottest days are still to come.

The United States is suffering under an intense heat dome, and there is a heatwave in parts of China; temperatures in North Africa are reaching 122°F and the Antarctic, which is supposed to be in the middle of winter, is also far hotter than usual, all of which has combined to scorch the earth and offer a taste of what we can expect to see on a regular basis in future, as world leaders continue in their failure to address the climate crisis.

Scientists have said that the climate crisis is being accelerated by the El Niño weather pattern, which the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned this week had begun making it very likely the world temperature record will be broken again and possibly in a matter of days.