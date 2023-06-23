Woman’s scream scares off armed home intruder

(CNS): A scream was enough to stop a man armed with a knife from breaking into a West Bay home Tuesday morning. Police said that at around 10:45am, a woman at a residence on Boltins Avenue heard a sound coming from the back door. Taking a closer look, she saw that an unknown man, holding a knife in his hand, was inside a mesh-enclosed porch trying to open her back door.

But when the woman screamed, the man ran off. Nothing was reported stolen from the residence, police said.

The suspect was about 5,7″, of slim build and with a dark complexion. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts, and had a white shirt covering his face.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area around this time is asked to call the West Bay Police Station on 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.