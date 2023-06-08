Woman convicted in beauty salon brawl bailed

Law courts sign looking out over Heroes Square

(CNS): Aisha Jamilah English (32), who was sentenced to 21 months in jail last year for stabbing her co-worker during a fight at a George Town beauty salon, has been released on bail. English has filed an appeal against her conviction based largely on an accusation of incompetent counsel. But the hearing has been delayed, which means English could serve the full sentence before her appeal is decided.

Justice Cheryl Richards allowed the bail request on Wednesday, explaining that the information she provided had given her pause for thought. English had accused her trial defence attorney of failing to provide her with important evidence and sexual harassment.

The judge said that if her claims were true, there was a good chance the conviction could be overturned, so she was erring on the side of justice and granting bail. Strict conditions were attached to the bail, including the surrender of her passport, a stop notice at the ports and a $5,000 surety. She was ordered to wear an electronic tag and abide by a curfew each night.

English was convicted of unlawful wounding and has already served more than six months of the sentence, which she began serving in November. The conviction was in relation to an argument with her work colleague over a small amount of money, and she was found guilty of stabbing her in the face and back. But during the trial, she denied being the aggressor and claimed the victim had attacked her.

Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop, who presided over English’s case, said at the time of sentencing that she had been lenient, given that she could have killed her victim “for nothing”, as she noted the trivial nature of their argument. But none of the wounds were life-threatening or permanent, and despite a very challenging upbringing involving violence and sexual abuse, English had no previous convictions.