Visitor dies after medical emergency while snorkelling

| 13/06/2023 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): A 68-year-old woman visiting Cayman from North Carolina in the USA died at the weekend after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency while snorkelling around Cayman Kai in North Side. Police said the emergency services were called to the area just after 11:05 on Saturday morning and provided urgent first-aid. The woman was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

This incident is being investigated by the police, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Comments (3)

  1. Anonymous says:
    13/06/2023 at 2:55 pm

    Who the hell thumbs-down Lifeguards?? If it was your family member or gramdma, would you feel the same? My God you all are wicked.

  2. Anonymous says:
    13/06/2023 at 1:12 pm

    Condolences to the family.

    …how many deaths year after year, and yet still no lifeguards?

    • Anonymous says:
      13/06/2023 at 4:25 pm

      And who is going to pay for us to have lifeguards every 100 yards along the whole coastline? Want to pay taxes to cover it? No? I didn’t think so.

