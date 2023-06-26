Violent crime spike continues in GT

(CNS): Police are investigating a number of violent crimes that occurred over the last few days, including two armed robberies and a serious assault, all in George Town, as the current crime spike rolls on. On Monday morning, an undisclosed restaurant on Shedden Road, east of North Sound Road, was robbed by a masked gunman.

Officers were called out to the scene around 2am and were told that a masked man had entered the restaurant brandishing a firearm and demanded cash from the staff. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed sum of money from the register.

Police said no shots were fired and no one was hurt. The robber was about 5’5” and had a dark complexion. He was wearing a hooded top and light-coloured pants and had his face covered.

This followed a robbery early on Saturday morning, 25 June, at a property in Antony Drive, where a couple were robbed at their home by two men wearing all black clothes. One, who was armed with a gun, approached them as they arrived at the house at about 12:30am and they got out of their vehicle.

Officers who answered a report of suspicious activity in the area conducted inquiries and learned that the couple had been forced into their house by the armed men. The robbers then demanded money and fled the location in a small, light-coloured vehicle with an undisclosed quantity of cash and personal items.

No shots were fired, and no one was physically injured during the incident. The men are both described as being between 5’6″ and 5’8″. They wore black ski masks and gloves.

Then around 12:50am Sunday morning, police officers on patrol on North Church Street, near Kirk Market, spotted an altercation between three men on the roadside. As the officers approached, one of the men assaulted one of the others and then fled the location on a bicycle.

The police spoke to the remaining men, who said they were already at the location when the third man approached and tried to rob them. They resisted and a struggle ensued before the culprit made off on the bike. He appeared unarmed, but one of the other men received minor injuries during the struggle.

The suspect was about 6′ tall, of slim build and light complexion, and was wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts.

Last Thursday afternoon, 22 June, around 1:50pm, a man received serious injuries after he was chopped in the head by another man with a machete. When the armed police arrived at the scene, the attacker had already left the area, and the victim was being treated by paramedics. He was taken to hospital, but his wounds were said not to be life-threatening.

So far this year, the police have recorded around 16 armed robberies, including the stick-up at a bank ATM and a list of violent assaults involving blades. One of these was a murder in which the victim and a second man who survived both received multiple stab wounds.

Anyone with information about any of these violent crimes is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com