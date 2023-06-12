Two men shot outside 7MB bar, one critical

Jungle Room bar

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a shooting Friday night outside the Jungle bar on the West Bay Road, near Seven Mile Public Beach. Around 10:50pm on 9 June, a masked man approached two men standing outside the bar. The culprit brandished a gun and opened fire on them, shooting one in the neck and leaving the other with multiple wounds, police said.

The man who was shot in the neck was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police said his wound appears to be non-life-threatening.

When the armed officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with multiple wounds and rendered first aid until the emergency medical personnel arrived. He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police gave no other details about what might have preceded the shooting or any description of the gunman.

Anyone with any information about the shooting or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact CID at 949-4222 or 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via caymancrimestoppers.com