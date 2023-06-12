Two men shot outside 7MB bar, one critical
(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a shooting Friday night outside the Jungle bar on the West Bay Road, near Seven Mile Public Beach. Around 10:50pm on 9 June, a masked man approached two men standing outside the bar. The culprit brandished a gun and opened fire on them, shooting one in the neck and leaving the other with multiple wounds, police said.
The man who was shot in the neck was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police said his wound appears to be non-life-threatening.
When the armed officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with multiple wounds and rendered first aid until the emergency medical personnel arrived. He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Police gave no other details about what might have preceded the shooting or any description of the gunman.
Anyone with any information about the shooting or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact CID at 949-4222 or 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously via caymancrimestoppers.com
So,it seems that two people were shot and they’re likely going to survive.
If I’m getting shot, unless it’s a very obvious random attack, I’m knowing either why, or who it was shooting. Let’s see how well they’re able to convey to the police these things.
I’m guessing silence, followed by more shootings.
Right across the street from multi-million dollar beachfront condos, and right next door to the most expensive restaurant Cayman has ever seen. If some of the wealthy expats and foreigners start demanding an end to this current plague of gun related violence, maybe now RCIPS will get off its butt and do something about.
Import Jamaica and then you get…?
Wha? Unna tinks it was jus cheap labor an patty?