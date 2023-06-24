Tour operators could get cash to create ‘unique’ trips
(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan is hoping his Cabinet colleagues will support his ministry’s aim to put up to $3 million in the next budget to create a fund for generating new tours and attractions for cruise passengers. Bryan said the policy goal of ‘quality over quantity’ for the sector means Cayman must offer new, unique, exclusive experiences to get the highest spend from visitors.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday following the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Platinum Associate Membership Advisory Council Summit that took place for the first time in the Cayman Islands this week, Bryan said the ministry was working on the “sustainable growth” of the cruise sector, given the drop in passenger numbers anticipated over the coming years.
Bryan said that as Cayman moved away from a mass tourism model, which was “unsustainable for our natural resources”, the islands needed to “provide new, more exclusive products” and “white glove services” for cruise tourists.
To get better value “and squeeze more out of” the smaller number of visitors, Bryan said operators needed to come up with more creative excursions, and the new funding, which would come from general revenue, would provide local stakeholders with grants to help them create and develop authentic new experiences.
The minister said as much as $50,000 could be available for creative, attainable, new ideas that spread guests around the island. He said the goal was to offer unique, authentic attractions that the cruise lines are asking for, such as more cultural experiences involving Caymanian people or excursions with local culinary themes.
“We are not just going to give money away to anybody who comes up with an idea. There are a number of steps that will need to be taken,” he said, as he explained that there would be rigorous criteria. “It will have to be in niche markets that are not there yet. We are not going to give money to people to add to what we already have.”
However, speaking directly to creative people who may have some new ideas, he urged them to come to the government with those new ideas.
Bryan also spoke about taking passengers to more intimate beach locations away from the “congestion” of Seven Mile Beach. He claimed that this was another important reason to get the East-West Arterial Road extension completed to carry people there more quickly.
The recent moves by the government to acquire an increasing amount of beachfront land, the minister said, could also support this goal of creating places for passengers to relax on the beach and enjoy an authentic experience.
Reflecting on what he said had been a successful week at the conference, where it was clear that there is an appetite for change, Bryan said there is support for a new relationship between tour operators and cruise lines so that the income from visitors is re-balanced. He accepted there was a lot of work to do but said that creating new trips could also help with this unfair split.
Unique trips will be more likely to see the lion’s share of the profit go to the provider because there would be fewer vendors doing the same thing, said FCCA President Michele Paige. “Do something different, more exclusive,” she urged the operators.
Bryan said that local vendors had to stand together to stop undercutting each other because that was how the cruise lines were able to maximise their take. “Our people need to be working closer together to not allow the ‘divide and conquer’.” He added, “The only way that Caymanians are going to get more is if they stay together and don’t agree to the lower prices.”
Bryan said the vendors are complaining about each other, but they should be agreeing not to undercut each other. He said operators need to offer quality excursions where they set the price and stick to it.
The overall good news for vendors and operators is that the cruise lines are still committed to coming to Cayman, even without piers. Paige said that having the summit in the Cayman Islands had reminded the industry “how phenomenal Cayman is” and how popular the destination remains.
Wendy McDonald from Royal Caribbean said that the Cayman Islands remains one of the most popular ports of call and made it clear that, despite the cruise line’s preference for docks, the ships that can tender will not stop coming.
Troy Leacock, the current president of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, attended last week’s conference along with local stakeholders. After the press conference, he told CNS that it was a productive summit. He said that the price split issue is complex, but there was some truth that operators undercut each other, and explained that vendors are constantly under pressure from the cruise lines to cut margins.
Leacock said the key now is creating a new business model between vendors and cruise lines that can accommodate these more “exclusive intimate experiences”, which are already available, but the vendors could find it hard to do business with the cruise lines because they carry lower numbers.
“A commission-based approach or a promotional model where we can offer these more unique experiences directly to passengers is what they need,” he said. “The current model is all about mass tourism. We need a business model now that doesn’t clash with the idea of providing intimate guest experiences.”
Leacock said what is required is beginning to take shape, and now it was time to make it happen.
See the full press conference on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Cayman has plenty of unique excursions available for stay over guests and interested residents. The mass cruise ship tourism category that FCCA and DOT kowtows to, really needs to go somewhere else far away, and the sooner that happens the better. We aren’t even talking to the ultra premium liners that know what white glove service actually means. Those liners and passengers make a point of avoiding Cayman due to the infestation of mass cruise tourism. For the rest of us, there’s literally an “Avoid George Town”App in the App Store to spare us the hassle of overlapping our days. If we want cruise passengers, we need to cut FCCA loose and pitch the luxury brand ambassadors directly.
This $3mln “Nation Building” giveaway is the latest exhibit on why voters need to amend the Elections Law to ban convicted criminals from office.
For context, $3mln is the gross passenger fee head tax for the biggest cruise year ever on record. So we can run the math in our head that our government isn’t really interested in the fee revenue for this toxic industry that degrades quality of life for stay over and residents…then what is it about cruise tourism that they are so interested in?!? Do they even know?
All the uniqueness about the Cayman Islands has been used up in exchange for concrete and destruction of the environment.
Minister Bryant’s obsession with the cruise industry is ridiculous. The sooner these islands move away from any reliance on cruise tourism the better off we will be. We are one financial crisis or pandemic away for the cruise industry to be in the toilet again. Learn from the past to make a better future. Sadly Minister Bryan is not a long term thinker and this will sadly cause unnecessary pain on these islands in the years ahead.
So Kenneth wants to send tourist to the last few remaining private beaches that locals can enjoy without being forced to deal with over. crowding and vendors. This man came from the ghetto and is trying to turn the whole island into a god damn ghetto! Please do not vote this clown back into the Parliament again! He is embarrassing to say the least.
fool…
“We are not just going to give money away to anybody who comes up with an idea. There are a number of steps that will need to be taken..”
But the operative words are”give money away”.
Can someone please reign this government in. Yet another hair-brained Kenny scheme costing millions of our tax dollars. Remember – it is you, the people, that are paying for this one way or another.
Dont say it. He gonna buy a submarine from ebay?
I regularly fly out to Denver / west coast where weed is legal, and they make literal billions annually in tax revenue.
Legalize recreational sales and miss me about the treaty because if uncle sam can find a way to make certain states have it, we can profit from it too. A friend of mine makes a lot of money from the lucrative black market here, why can’t we put it behind a counter to tax like cigarettes? Create more jobs in local agriculture while taking carbon out of the environment too..
Why the double standard to regulate alcohol and tobacco, but not medically prescribed marijuana? It is about time we moved past the 1923 propaganda pushed by the paper and tobacco industries along with racist politicians who fought again cannabis a century ago.
Except that Colorado doesn’t make billions. The best year on record for CDOR was 2021 with $423mln in tax revenue on retail cannabis sales. That’s still quite a bit, but that’s not billions. With a statewide population of 6 mln, it’s approx 100x ours. Applying those metrics, Cayman weed might bring in just $4.2mln in annual tax revenue (at the equivalent 2.9% rate), along with other new costs and problems. That’s if Cayman can displace the determined underworld dealer and gang network that aren’t (a) willing to surrender market share, (b) peddle in other illicit drugs, and (c) seem protected by the police, judiciary, and politicians. Getting passengers high on shore leave is probably not “the trip” that RCL and Paige have in mind.
Driving High: CDOT’s Meet The Effects Campaign $13,500 fine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5crwD3h7Fgc
These are the same two jokers who are giving the rich private jet set a massively expensive new terminal building and now money to tour operators. Just love it when they just throw our tax dollars around like confetti! Both Harris and Bryan need to be sacked or just pay for all this out of their own pocket. They make you want to vomit.
Man the give away is going big now, lots of votes on the checkout belt!
Wotes buying 2023