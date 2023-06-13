Testing to begin on ID register

(CNS): Following the recent Cabinet approval of the partial commencement of the Identification Register Law, which was passed at the end of last year, work has started on the creation and testing of the register ahead of the live application process. The start of the legislation also paves the way for the creation of the ID registrar’s office as the government begins the controversial rollout of the official ID project. The approval of the bill enables regulations to be drafted for both the ID register law and the partner legislation, the National Identification Card Bill, 2022. These should be finalised later this year.

Tamara Ebanks, acting chief officer in the investment ministry, explained in a press release the rationale behind the project, which is no longer going to be mandatory.

“The Cayman Islands ID card will enable our residents to identify themselves online and in person and enable government entities to re-imagine how they can serve our people,” she said. “It will enhance existing services and enable people to avail of myriad new digital services. We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues in the public and private sectors to leverage this new technology for the benefit of our people, community and government.”

The Cayman Islands eGovernment Unit has been working with the e-Governance Academy in Estonia, which is a world leader in e-governance. That country has used digital technology as a tool to empower its people, achieving this largely by providing efficiencies with transparency that has freed up time and made life easier for its citizens. Ministry officials noted that Estonia has been assisting countries around the world with implementing e-governance ecosystems.

A local technical delegation from three Cayman Islands ministries recently visited Estonia for four days to a conference at the academy. The delegation included staff from the border control, financial services and investment ministries, as those portfolios will be pivotal in ensuring the seamless and efficient operation of the system once it is up and running.

Acting Deputy Chief Officer Charles Brown said the conference provided an opportunity to learn from Estonia’s leaders as well as others who are adopting its e-governance systems.

“Every person representing the Cayman Islands Government benefitted from this information sharing at a high level and gained inspiration for the digital transformation of the Cayman Islands,” he said. “We look forward to re-imagining delivery of government services in line with these insights and the core principles of efficiency, security and integrity.”

eGovernment Director Ian Tibbetts said it was “an extremely productive trip” where the team gained valuable insights from other countries’ innovations and experiences.

“Most importantly, the opportunity for the CIG delegation to collectively spend a significant amount of time focused on action planning, how we can deliver greater benefits to the Cayman public and private sectors,” he added.

With a lot of work still to do, the delegation will be using what they learned during the visit to the Baltic state to reinforce the local eGovernment Unit’s strategy for secure digital interoperability, emphasising privacy and efficient digital services. While drawing inspiration from Estonia’s achievements, the CIG acknowledges the need for local adaptation and tailoring solutions to meet the distinctive needs of this community.

In the face of the continued controversy and suspicion of the system, officials said that transparency, public engagement and data security are paramount in the government’s approach. Committed to open dialogue, the ministry is actively seeking feedback and hosting public consultations to address concerns related to data security, privacy and collaboration with the public.

Ensuring the well-being of residents and the protection of their interests remains central to the digital transformation journey and creating a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem that benefits all residents, the ministry stated.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has committed his support to the national ID card process. When he spoke on the bill when it came to parliament, he said the government should enable its citizens to prove their identity because individual identity is an essential attribute of participating in society, the workforce and our community.

“This is the vision we are pursuing with these two bills, which will help immensely in our ambition to deliver world class service to our customers, the residents of the Cayman Islands,” he said.

