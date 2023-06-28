Suspect bailed after arrest in ATM stick-up

(CNS): Police have arrested and bailed a second man in connection with an armed robbery at the Scotiabank ATM on Crew Road, by Grand Harbour, earlier this month. The 47-year-old suspect from George Town was arrested on Sunday, 25 June. But he was released without charge and is on police bail under strict conditions as the investigation continues. A 27-year-old man from George Town has already been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with the stick-up. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear again on 7 July.

Two suspects were said to have fled the scene on bicycles before running into the bushes after taking an undisclosed sum of cash from a woman using the ATM.